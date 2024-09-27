Britvic plc (BVIC )

Change in Director's Particulars



27-Sep-2024 / 07:25 GMT/BST



Britvic plc ("Britvic" or the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 27 September 2024 CHANGE IN DIRECTOR’S PARTICULARS In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Georgina Harvey, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit & Risk and Nomination Committees and effective 1 January 2025, will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee of M&C Saatchi plc, a company admitted to the FTSE AIM index of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 October 2024. Mollie Stoker Company Secretary For further information please contact: Investors Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784 Media Kathryn Partridge (Director of Corporate Affairs) +44 (0) 7803 854229 Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844

