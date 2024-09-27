|
27.09.2024 08:25:16
Change in Director's Particulars
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
("Britvic" or the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
27 September 2024
CHANGE IN DIRECTOR’S PARTICULARS
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Georgina Harvey, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit & Risk and Nomination Committees and effective 1 January 2025, will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee of M&C Saatchi plc, a company admitted to the FTSE AIM index of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 October 2024.
Mollie Stoker
Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investors
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784
Media
Kathryn Partridge (Director of Corporate Affairs) +44 (0) 7803 854229
Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|349421
|EQS News ID:
|1996847
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
