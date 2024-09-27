Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’210 0.5%  SPI 16’277 0.6%  Dow 42’175 0.6%  DAX 19’238 1.7%  Euro 0.9453 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’033 2.4%  Gold 2’666 -0.2%  Bitcoin 55’406 0.5%  Dollar 0.8463 0.0%  Öl 71.7 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Avolta2340545
Top News
NVIDIA-Chips heiss begehrt: Saudi-Arabien plant baldigen Zugriff
Ci Com-Aktie: Ci Com erhält Aufschub zur Vorlage der Halbjahreszahlen
Tesla will FSD-Technologie in Europa und China etablieren
Warum der Franken seine Vortagesgewinne teilweise wieder abgibt
Expertin über den boomenden ETF-Markt in der Schweiz: "Wir stehen erst am Anfang"
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Britvic Aktie [Valor: 2353125 / ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.09.2024 08:25:16

Change in Director's Particulars

Britvic
12.75 GBP 0.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Change in Director's Particulars

27-Sep-2024 / 07:25 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

 

27 September 2024

 

CHANGE IN DIRECTOR’S PARTICULARS

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Georgina Harvey, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit & Risk and Nomination Committees and effective 1 January 2025, will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee of M&C Saatchi plc, a company admitted to the FTSE AIM index of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 October 2024.

 

 

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

 

 

For further information please contact:  

 

Investors

Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)   +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Kathryn Partridge (Director of Corporate Affairs)   +44 (0) 7803 854229

Stephen Malthouse (Headland)     +44 (0) 203 805 4844

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 349421
EQS News ID: 1996847

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996847&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Britvic Plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Britvic Plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Energy Drink Firmen, u.a.:

🥤 Coca Cola
🥤 PepsiCo
🥤 Celsius
🥤 Monster

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.09.24 Adipositas und seine Folgen – Ist eine Gewichtsreduktion durch Medikamente möglich?
26.09.24 Is FX Link the electronic avenue for FX swaps trading?
26.09.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Tecan Group AG
26.09.24 🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
26.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Chip-Industrie - Eine Branche im Fokus / Pharmakonzerne - Zwischen Tops und Flops
26.09.24 SMI setzt sich nach oben ab
26.09.24 Marktüberblick: SAP-Schwäche bremst DAX aus
24.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’747.45 18.78 Y4SSMU
Short 12’978.07 13.56 0SSSMU
Short 13’482.08 8.72 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’209.62 26.09.2024 17:31:24
Long 11’702.70 19.38 UCES9U
Long 11’435.52 13.72 YHUBSU
Long 10’954.85 8.85 SSRM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mutares-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Shortseller Gotham City mit schweren Anschuldigungen
Erneute Senkung: Schweizerische Notenbank SNB setzt Leitzins herab
BASF-Aktie verringert die Einbussen: BASF setzt neue Mittelfristziele und kürzt Dividende - Teilbörsengang für Agrargeschäft geplant
SNB-Leitzinssenkung im Fokus: Wall Street endet stark -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst höher als je zuvor -- Nikkei letztlich klar im Plus
Commerzbank-Aktie legt zu: Commerzbank erhöht Mittelfrist-Ziele und plant deutlich höhere Ausschüttungen- auch UBS mit Abwehrstrategie gegen UniCredit beuaftragt
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Nachmittag mit Kursverlusten
NVIDIA-Aktie mit starken Zuwächsen: Jensen Huang beendet geplante Verkäufe
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche präsentiert positive Studiendaten zu Gazyva bei Lupus Nephritis
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens tendiert am Donnerstagnachmittag fester
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger schicken Bayer am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Plus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten