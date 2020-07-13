13.07.2020 19:15:00

Chandler Aden joins Gilbane Development Company in Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Development Company announced today the addition of Chandler Aden as Vice President/Development Director Multifamily based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Mr. Aden will focus on managing and expanding Gilbane's multifamily and commercial development initiatives in Central, South, and Northern Florida areas.

"We are excited to bring Chandler on board to support the growth of our multifamily development in the Southeast," said Ed Broderick, President and CEO of Gilbane Development Company. "Chandler's leadership and experience in commercial development and construction will enhance our team's expertise in the acquisition, financing, design, development, and operation of exceptional residential communities."

Chandler has experience in all aspects of residential as well as commercial development and construction. He is a graduate of The University of Florida with a BS in Building Construction. He is a certified general contractor in the States of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. He is a member of the Urban Land Institute, Construction Executive Association of South Florida, Associated Builders and Contractors and Associated General Contractors of America. Additionally, he is very involved in multiple area charities including American Heart Association, Boy Scouts of America and Habitat for Humanity.

About Gilbane Development Company
Gilbane Development Company is the real estate development, financing, and ownership arm of Gilbane, Inc., a 150-year old family-owned company. With over $7 billion in development and more than 12,000 units of housing completed/underway, Gilbane Development Company's projects incorporate every aspect of real estate including: multifamily housing (student housing, market rate apartments, and affordable housing); single-family residential communities; mixed-used developments; healthcare facilities; garage/parking areas; corporate headquarters; operational | data | distribution centers; R&D | manufacturing facilities; and, many types of facilities delivered through public-private partnerships. To learn more, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com/development.

###

 

SOURCE Gilbane Development Company

