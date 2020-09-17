Champion Media, Coastal Bend Publishing, Shoreline Media and Avant Publications add CuratorCrowd™ to Digital Properties

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hometown Media (AHM), a top 15 Inc. 5000 honoree in the digital media, food content and technology category, has partnered with Coastal Bend Publishing in Houston, Texas, Shoreline Media Group in Ludington, Michigan and Avant Publications in Wiles-Barre, Pennsylvania with the expansion of the CuratorCrowd™ Traffic & Engagement Platform.

Built specifically to help digital website's drive audience engagement, increase traffic and earn new, additional revenue, the Trending Content feature of CuratorCrowd™ is a turn-key solution. It generates high-quality recipe content and video through a proprietary platform.

"I remember well when the founders of AHM and this offering brought us American Profile Magazine about twenty years ago. They took the community newspaper industry by storm then," said Scott Champion, CEO of Champion Media, LLC. "There's little doubt they are doing it again…these guys really understand the needs of community newspapers with today's digital operations."

"The featured content is from the award-winning and largest collection of user-submitted recipes to AHM's Just A Pinch Recipes," stated Jerry Lyles, Chief Development Officer for AHM. "And the revenues associated with the display of this highly desirable content is significant."

"We are thrilled to have such high quality content to offer to our readers. This is first class stuff," said Dennis Wade, VP of operations for Coastal Bend Publishing.

The growth of CuratorCrowd™ follows on the heels of AHM's introduction of the Recipe Box Plugin™, a powerful cloud-based recipe storage solution for food publisher and blogger websites that increases user engagement and creates an onsite central hub for saved recipes from around the web. That proven technology, based on 8 years of development, already powers over 2 million online recipe boxes with more than 24 million saved recipes from over 24,000 different food sites and blogs.

About American Hometown Media:

American Hometown Media (AHM) is the parent company to Just A Pinch Recipes (JustAPinch.com), one of the largest non-major media owned food sites and the largest repository of user-posted recipes on the internet, the Just A Pinch Food Group, a Premium Publisher Group (PPG) for a select group of food-only bloggers, the AHM Ad Management Platform which delivers programmatic monetization of websites for a wide range of verticals including food, lifestyle, tech, and beauty, and CuratorCrowd™ cloud-based technology offerings that increase revenue by driving new traffic, expanding reach, increasing user engagement, enhancing SEO, and growing email lists.

About Champion Media:

Champion Media comprises five dailies and 21 weeklies in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Minnesota and Virginia, with a combined weekly circulation of approximately 225,000 and a monthly digital reach of more than four million unique visitors with most newspapers serving their communities for well over 100 years.

About Coastal Bend Publishing:

Coastal Bend Publishing is an affiliate of McElvy Media Group which began in 2012 with one community newspaper and eight employees. Today, the company employs more than 100 people and publishes 25 print editions weekly.

About Shoreline Media Group:

Shoreline Media Group is a division of CMG/Community Media Group, a privately held multimedia company started in 1996 and which owns and operates daily and weekly newspapers, shoppers, and other print distribution products in six states.

About Avant Publications:

Avant Publications LLC is a partnership between MIDTC and Champion Media originally formed as a collaboration between cutting edge technology and traditional community news to bring decades of media and technology expertise together to accelerate community news and leverage technology.

