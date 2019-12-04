Chamberlain Group Automotive Connectivity Solutions and STEER Tech Bring Driverless Parking Technology to the Home

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group (CGI), a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain ® and LiftMaster ® garage door opener brands and myQ ® smart technology, is partnering with STEER Tech, developers of autonomous parking technology, to provide in Q1 2020 a driverless valet service for homeowners. By integrating CGI's myQ® Auto™ solution and STEER's autonomous parking technology, homeowners with a myQ smart garage now have self-parking and auto summon capabilities for their vehicles.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8658251-chamberlain-group-steer-tech-driverless-parking-at-home/

Designed to save time, reduce frustration and create a seamless transportation experience, STEER's aftermarket, full-service platform provides an autonomous parking solution that allows drivers to safely park or summon their car using the STEER app on their smartphone. Through integrated myQ Auto technology and the myQ Intelligent Door State™, the STEER app is able to share real-time garage door status data for driverless cars, enabling the vehicle to understand if the homeowner's garage door is open or closed, and therefore park itself. Additionally, understanding the state of the garage door mitigates the risk of remote-starting and summoning a driverless car when the garage door is still closed. When closed, the myQ Safe Remote Start™ feature sends an automatic alert to the car owner through the STEER app letting them know it is unsafe to start the car and prompts the owner to open the garage door. This feature provides an added safety check against hazardous carbon monoxide conditions in the garage as well as other potentially dangerous situations.

"Combining autonomous parking technology with the intuitive functionality of myQ, empowers users to monitor, control and inherently know the state of the garage door from the STEER App for added safety that redefines vehicle-to-home access solutions," said Jim Trainor, Vice President and General Manager Automotive at CGI. "We are excited to work with STEER, a leader in automated parking technology, to make the journey from car to home even more effortless and secure for the driver. As vehicle automation and connectivity continues to evolve, self-parking and the myQ Auto integrated STEER app is just the beginning of this technology's capabilities."

STEER's ability to safely park in tight, otherwise inaccessible spaces, combined with myQ's hands-off garage access enables homeowners to maximize limited garage space. With STEER's autonomous park and summon features, homeowners no longer have to worry about having enough space to get in and out of the car while inside the garage. Instead, they can comfortably exit their car outside of the garage when they arrive home and send the car into their garage to park or have the car waiting for them in the driveway when they leave.

"The big-picture vision is for consumers to not have to think about putting away their cars when they get home. Consumers can experience how easy it can be to transition to their next activity and focus on the things that bring them joy. Your car needs to park. You don't," said Anuja Sonalker founder and CEO of STEER Tech. "Working with innovative solutions like myQ Auto provides an even richer, more secure experience for our users by allowing them to safely summon their car from a garage and have control over the largest access point in their home."

For more information about STEER, visit STEER-tech.com. For more information about myQ Auto visit, myQ.com/Auto .

About Chamberlain Group:

CGI is a global leader in access control solutions with its LiftMaster ® and Chamberlain ® garage door opener brands and myQ ® smart technology. Providing the power of access and knowledge, CGI's broad line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial access solutions are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security, and convenience. For more information visit chamberlaingroup.com.

About CGI Automotive Connectivity Solutions:

For more than 20 years, CGI has been an innovator in vehicle-to-home connectivity, with technology included in more than 150 million vehicles. CGI's Automotive Connectivity Solutions business unit exclusively focuses on developing access solutions that provide rich, intelligent and predictive driver experiences, connecting the vehicle to gates, garage doors and the home.

About STEER Tech:

STEER Tech builds products to massively enable autonomous features in mainstream vehicles, galvanizing smart transportation in a secure way. STEER's fully automated driverless parking technology allows users to enjoy the driving experience without having to worry about the arduous task of parking their car. Combined with a growing network of service points, the technology activates an ecosystem of users and infrastructures that benefit from space and time efficiency, reduced costs, enhanced experiences and even new revenue. STEER is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chamberlain-group-automotive-connectivity-solutions-and-steer-tech-bring-driverless-parking-technology-to-the-home-300969245.html

SOURCE Chamberlain Group