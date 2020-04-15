+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
15.04.2020 19:02:00

Challenging Times Produce Fast-Growing Restaurant App SWIPEBY

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, the restaurant industry went from thriving to shutting its doors and laying off millions of workers when COVID-19 prevention measures disallowed in-restaurant dining. Prior to the pandemic, many restaurants had been slow to adopt newer ordering technologies. As a result, when carry-out orders became restaurants' primary means of survival, taking orders over the phone became an unmanageable situation.

With restaurant phone lines in constant busy mode, SWIPEBY, Winston-Salem, NC, is a new app that allows customers to browse menus, order food, pay for it, and have items delivered curbside. Customers don't touch restaurant door handles, open car doors, exchange money or have credit cards touched by cashiers. The security risk of providing credit card information over the phone is eliminated.

Customers can order from a wide range of single location eateries, as well as popular national chains like Village Tavern, Firehouse Subs, Jersey Mike's, Famous Toastery and more. In the future, services, where you need to drop off or pick up items, will come online, including dry cleaners, grocery stores, beauty spas and more.

The app has a low cost of entry, and lower ongoing fees than those charged by delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash. "There's nothing like our model in the market," said Founder, Carl Turner. "Delivery services charge between $5 to $8 to the customer and 25 percent or more to the business. SWIPEBY costs nothing to the customer; business fees are typically under 3 percent."

Prior to coronavirus, SWIPEBY grew at a rate of 30 percent month-over-month. Now the company is growing 100 percent or more daily. In the last two weeks, 200 restaurants in 19 states have come online, with 2,000 more to be added in the next few weeks and more than 5,000 restaurants in the pipeline. The app's users total more than 10,000, with new users growing by the hundreds daily. In the first two weeks of COVID-19, weekly restaurant orders grew 1,000 percent and weekly user signups grew 3,000 percent. SWIPEBY will launch in Germany this coming week.

"COVID-19 changed everyone's world," added Turner. "Our technology was ready to help restaurants of any size, anywhere. We responded quickly to how the pandemic affected small businesses by slashing fees and charging nothing to on-board."

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/challenging-times-produce-fast-growing-restaurant-app-swipeby-301041228.html

SOURCE SWIPEBY

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 103.28
-0.17 %
Novartis 82.22
-0.70 %
Roche Hldg G 311.00
-1.25 %
Swisscom 515.00
-1.34 %
SGS 2’210.00
-1.95 %
ABB 16.74
-4.94 %
Zurich Insur Gr 302.10
-5.33 %
The Swatch Grp 192.00
-5.79 %
Adecco Group 37.24
-5.82 %
CS Group 7.83
-6.86 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:19
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
15:53
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15:50
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:16
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:27
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
14.04.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
ams-Aktien schiessen dank Deckungskäufen hoch
Wall Street kräftig im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Teslas Model Y Qualitätscheck: Das sagt ein Autoexperte
Gefährdete Kredite lassen Gewinn von JPMorgan einbrechen - Aktie verliert
Coronavirus: Amazon muss in Frankreich bei Schutzmassnahmen nachbessern - Aktie auf Rekordhoch
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
HOCHDORF-Aktie beflügelt: HOCHDORF-CEO will mit Bereich "Baby Care" stark wachsen
Wells Fargo-Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch im Minus - Milliardenpuffer für faule Kredite
Temenos-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Temenos erzielt weniger Umsatz im ersten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen bremsen: SMI beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- DAX rutscht deutlich ab -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss im Minus
An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Zürich waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen, in Frankfurt ging es kräftig nach unten. In Asien gab es zur Wochenmitte zunächst ungewöhnlich wenig Bewegung, im Handelsverlauf tauchten die Indizes jedoch auch in Fernost ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB