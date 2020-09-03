Chainstack now delivers a complete ecosystem of managed blockchain services enhancing its support for developers and enterprises

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainstack today announced new service enhancements and support for its flagship managed blockchain services platform, and Chainstack Marketplace – a complete list of applications, complementary services and development tools designed to help enterprises and developers launch and scale decentralized solutions with reduced time, effort and cost.

By being both protocol and cloud agnostic, the Chainstack platform makes any blockchain implementation easy, simple, robust and reliable for enterprises and developers, enabling them to take full advantage of what blockchain technology has to offer in areas of decentralization, security, transparency and immutability. With the managed blockchain services infrastructure powered by Chainstack, blockchain nodes, networks and applications can be deployed across multiple projects with hybrid configurations in minutes rather than weeks, all from a single platform.

The enhanced version of Chainstack enables developers and enterprises to programmatically create, scale and manage projects, networks, nodes, services, identities and applications, as well as automate testing and delivery of solutions, through its robust platform API. Partners can also interact with Chainstack's orchestration API to seamlessly manage blockchain deployments from their own platforms, allowing them to programmatically operate and scale their networks.

New ways of interacting with blockchain nodes and networks on the Chainstack platform have been introduced. These include allowing customers and developers to start and stop their nodes and networks at any time, offering advanced node lifecycle option and flexibility to those who prefer to take a break from the project without upsetting the state and paying for compute resources unnecessarily.

Chainstack supports the latest development of a wide range of enterprise blockchain protocols, including major consortium and distributed ledger technology (DLT) protocols such as Bitcoin, Corda, Ethereum, Hyperledger Fabric, MultiChain and Quorum.

Adding one more cloud provider to its existing stable of multi-cloud partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform, Chainstack now also supports Microsoft Azure to enable customers deploy consortium networks and public blockchain nodes in UK South region.

Chainstack is committed to offering the best user experience and maximizing cost transparency for customers. Cost estimates for resource utilization can now be calculated and displayed, alongside all deployments, for complete visibility into the network components before customers make their decisions.

Introducing Chainstack Marketplace – the go-to source for a complete selection of blockchain applications, services, complementary services and tools

Chainstack Marketplace offers an extensive resource solution complete with the latest and most popular services, applications and development tools to help enterprises accelerate their Web 3.0 journey and business transformation.

Developers can locate the resources easily to customize and deploy decentralized applications, and also in such a way that is standardized and enforced with best industry practices. A rich set of developer tools will also be made available to help carry out testing and deployment of service delivery.

"bloXroute and Chainstack share the common vision in building out a high-performance and scalable Web 3.0 infrastructure for cyberspace through decentralization, and we are excited to partner with Chainstack on this exciting journey," said Eyal Markovich, COO and co-founder of bloXroute Labs. "We look forward to working closely with Chainstack to grow our developer community, foster creativity, and uncover the strategic benefits of blockchain to businesses worldwide."

According to Gartner, blockchain is expected to generate US$3.1 trillion in new business value by 2030, while CIOs are under pressure to decide whether or not to deploy blockchain in their enterprises. Organizations that have started laying the groundwork are poised to leverage blockchain for differentiation and competitive edge.

"Developers and enterprises can now deploy blockchain nodes in minutes instead of weeks with Chainstack, which has drastically reduced the time and cost needed to develop and manage projects across multiple configurations and environments," said Laurent Dedenis, CEO and co-founder of Chainstack. "We are helping businesses discover the value of blockchain through enhancing and making Chainstack even more compelling than before. Only by simplifying blockchain adoption can enterprises unlock its true potential for innovation and competitive advantage."

Pricing and availability

The enhanced version of Chainstack's managed blockchain services platform is available today at a subscription from US$19 per month. Unlimited users have been extended to all subscription plans to foster collaboration between customers and their partners. Please visit https://chainstack.com/pricing/ for pricing details.

About Chainstack

Chainstack makes it simple to launch and scale decentralized networks and applications for enterprises and developers through its managed blockchain services platform – complete with an intuitive user interface, seamless orchestration and predictable pricing.

We offer enterprise-grade tools and services that empower developers, solution providers, and consortia to safely experiment and run in production. By building on Chainstack, the time, cost and risk involved with leveraging decentralized technologies can be reduced. With a secure API, membership management, and flexible deployment options, enterprises and developers can immediately accelerate and future-proof the development of their transformative solutions. Learn more at www.chainstack.com.

