Chainlink (LINK) Gets Listed Under Leading Crypto Exchange PayBito

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USA based cryptocurrency exchange PayBito continues its coin listing spree with the latest addition of decentralized oracle network Chainlink's native digital currency LINK to their trading platform. The globally renowned exchange has been expanding its cryptocurrency portfolio for a while to enhance the trading options for its users all over the world.

PayBito offers an extensive list of prominent cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, HCX, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin SV with more in the pipeline to be added according to company sources. LINK's addition diversifies the trading options for the trading platform's global users.

"PayBito aims to offer the users with best prices in cryptocurrencies with an extensive list of crypto coins to trade-in. We follow a very stringent coin listing policy to ensure that the users have a fulfilling trading experience. Considering our consistent trade volume surges the addition of new coins will surely act as an encouragement to the traders and boost trading activity on the platform", commented Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director, PayBito.

PayBito stands out from the rest of the exchanges owing to its steady and consistently high trading volume. One of its stand-out features is the seamless fiat to crypto on-off ramp transition of the trading platform. It comes with enhanced security protocols comprising of preventions, detection, and remedial cybersecurity, that fortifies the safety of the traders and their assets.

To get listed under PayBito, each coin has to go through proper scrutiny and extensive analysis by a panel of experienced crypto professionals. It is maintained to uphold the transparency listing process so that the traders can have a safe and enhanced trading experience. The operational credibility of the crypto's underlying technology and a detailed whitepaper containing the financial, technological and marketing details of the crypto project, are two of the most essential factors that are considered during the listing process.



An Overview of Chainlink (LINK):

Developed by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network with LINK as its native asset. It is used to smart contracts with the real-world data applications, and the node providers of the network are paid through LINK. The ICO for Chainlink was conducted in 2017, through which they were able to raise $32 million along with a 1 billion LINK tokens on supply.

The Chainlink network has a reputation system, owing to which the node participants with a large number of LINKs get rewarded with major contracts. If one fails to deliver the desired results then is results in the deduction of tokens as well. LINK is an ERC-20 token. It has the added ERC223 call and transfers function of transferring which allows one to receive and process the tokens via one transaction.

About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. Available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

SOURCE PayBito