Chadwick Wasilenkoff Disposes of Partial Share Position of Fortress Global Enterprises

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - This press release is issued pursuant to Section 5.2(2) of NI 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Chadwick Wasilenkoff announces that he has disposed ownership, through the open market Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), an aggregate of 329,400 Class A Common Voting Shares ("Shares") in the capital of Fortress Global Enterprises Ltd. ("FORTRESS") between Dec 31, 2018 and August 19th, 2019 at an average price of $0.8513CAD per Share for total gross proceeds of $280,426.50CAD.

On December 31st, 2018 Mr. Wasilenkoff held 2,434,702 Class A Common Shares and 126,785 DSUs being approximately 17.1% of the total issued and outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis) on that date.

As at August 19, 2019, Mr. Wasilenkoff currently holds 2,105,302 Common Shares, and 126,785 DSUs that will vest on or before May 28th, 2020, being approximately 14.9% of the total issued and outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis).

Depending on market and other conditions, Mr. Wasilenkoff may take such additional actions in respect of his holdings in the future as he deems appropriate in light of the then existing circumstances.

Fortress Global Enterprises Ltd.'s head office is located at: 157 Chadwick Court, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 3K2, Canada

SOURCE Chadwick Wasilenkoff