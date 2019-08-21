21.08.2019 03:33:00

Chadwick Wasilenkoff Disposes of Partial Share Position of Fortress Global Enterprises

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - This press release is issued pursuant to Section 5.2(2) of NI 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Chadwick Wasilenkoff announces that he has disposed ownership, through the open market Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), an aggregate of 329,400 Class A Common Voting Shares ("Shares") in the capital of Fortress Global Enterprises Ltd. ("FORTRESS") between Dec 31, 2018 and August 19th, 2019 at an average price of $0.8513CAD per Share for total gross proceeds of $280,426.50CAD.

On December 31st, 2018 Mr. Wasilenkoff held 2,434,702 Class A Common Shares and 126,785 DSUs being approximately 17.1% of the total issued and outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis) on that date.

As at August 19, 2019, Mr. Wasilenkoff currently holds 2,105,302 Common Shares, and 126,785 DSUs that will vest on or before May 28th, 2020, being approximately 14.9% of the total issued and outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis). 

Depending on market and other conditions, Mr. Wasilenkoff may take such additional actions in respect of his holdings in the future as he deems appropriate in light of the then existing circumstances.

Fortress Global Enterprises Ltd.'s head office is located at: 157 Chadwick Court, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 3K2, Canada

SOURCE Chadwick Wasilenkoff

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.08.19
Auf der Suche nach (sicherem) Hafen
20.08.19
Vontobel: Axa & Allianz - europäische Versicherer auf Digitalisierungskurs
20.08.19
SMI setzt Erholung fort
20.08.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Das grosse Zittern / Geberit – Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

HOCHDORF-Aktie verliert mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: HOCHDORF schreibt Riesenverlust - Zusätzliche Finanzierung angestrebt
Rohstoff mit Potenzial - Wasserstoff hinkt anderen Antriebsarten aber noch hinterher
Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Wall Street verabschiedet sich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Basilea verringert Verlust im Halbjahr deutlich
Umwelthilfe fordert Ausstieg aus Verbrennungsmotor bis 2025
Medartis-Aktie im Sinkflug: Medartis im Halbjahr mit tieferem Gewinn - Ausblick reduziert
OSRAM-Aktie im Aufwind: Bain und Carlyle wollen wohl Angebot nachbessern - ams-Papiere leichter
ASMALLWORLD stellt Erreichen der Gewinnzone im Halbjahr in Aussicht
Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verabschiedet sich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Das Regierungsende in Italien belastete am Nachmittag: Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte in die Verlustzone. Der DAX tendierte schwächer. Die Wall Street notierte ebenfalls in rot. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten keine gemeinsame Tendenz finden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB