Chaa Creek's All-Inclusive Belize Vacation Packages For 2020 Make Visiting Belize Easy And Surprisingly Affordable

SAN IGNACION, Belize, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lodge at Chaa Creek's newly announced 2020 all-inclusive Belize vacation packages bring down the costs of a Belize vacation while catering to a range of interests and expectations, the Belize eco-resort's public relations manager said.

Denise Duran added that interest in all-inclusive vacation packages is growing as more people discover the savings in time and money they offer.

"We've been offering all-inclusive Belize vacation packages for decades, and in recent years they've become more popular than ever.

"And as demand grew, we responded by developing more and more packages that cater to a wider variety of interests, budgets and schedules," she said.

Ms Duran also explained why all-inclusive vacation packages are particularly appealing to visitors to Belize.

"Belize may be small, but our famously diverse landscapes and multiculturalism offer so many things to do and see that it can become almost overwhelming. An all-inclusive vacation really helps visitors make the most of their time here.

"And with Chaa Creek's infrastructure, nationwide network of colleagues and nearly 40 years of experience, we're able to offer our guests significant savings in time and money," she said.

Chaa Creek's all-inclusive Belize vacation packages include, for one set price, everything needed for a complete vacation. Accommodation, all meals, amenities, activities and transfers are all included and clearly set out in each package description, Ms Duran explained.

Situated within a 400-acre private nature reserve, and offering Belize's widest range of accommodations, tours and expeditions, The Lodge at Chaa Creek has become known in the travel industry as Belize's "Destination Within the Destination."

Lodgings range from rustic group accommodations at the Belize Rainforest Retreat to the luxurious, butler-serviced Ix Chel and Tree Top Villas. Also on offer are the signature "Cottage Collection" and a selection of suites and villas.

All accommodations come with complimentary activities such as guided early morning birding walks, guided tours of the onsite Belize Natural History Museum and Butterfly breeding facility, canoeing the Macal River, the self-guided Maya Medicinal Plant Trail and access to miles of signposted trails running throughout the nature reserve.

Amenities include the Mariposa Restaurant and Jungle Lounge, poolside service at the infinity pool, professional care at the Hilltop Spa, a fully serviced conference centre and more.

Canoeing, horseback riding, ATV jungle safaris, river excursions on a traditional Belize Johnboat and other activities are all on offer, as is an extensive selection of tours and excursions that take guests from the Caribbean seacoast to numerous inland attractions.

Ms Duran said Chaa Creek's all-inclusive Belize vacation packages make it easier for visitors to enjoy a vacation that satisfies their own personal interests.

"Families, couples, groups and individual travellers can all have different ideas of what makes a perfect vacation. As a Belize's original family-owned and operated eco-resort, Chaa Creek has always prided itself on being flexible and responsive to our guests' interests and requirements," she said.

The demands of today's busy lifestyle have also been taken into account when developing all-inclusive Belize vacation packages, she explained.

"People are busy, and they want to get the most out of their vacations, so we try to craft packages that balance activities with plenty of leisure time.

"Some families, for example, want to come away with a better understanding of nature, history and cultures, and packages with more opportunities for exploration and interaction appeal to them.

"Couples, newlyweds and honeymooners may be more interested in a romantic idyll, and more attracted to packages focussed on fine dining, flowers in their rooms, romantic picnics, sunset canoe paddles and couples' massages at our Hilltop Spa.

"Then you have your more adventurous traveller seeking experiences such as jungle safaris, hiking and exploring ancient Maya temples and ceremonial caves.

"And our popular Rainforest-to-Reef packages allow visitors to combine a Caribbean island or seacoast vacation with an inland jungle lodge adventure," she said.

Ms Duran encouraged people to visit The Lodge at Chaa Creek's website to learn more about all-inclusive Belize vacation packages, and as a way to familiarise themselves with Chaa Creek and Belize.

"Once you learn more about Belize and Chaa Creek, you'll be better able to choose the vacation package that best suits your own interests, schedule and budget.

"Our vacation planning specialists are also happy to work with people to design their own specially tailored vacations. Just contact your favourite travel agent or Chaa Creek directly and ask about all-inclusive Belize vacation packages.

"It's a way to pretty much guarantee the perfect, most satisfying Belize vacation," Ms Duran said.

The Lodge at Chaa Creek is a multi-award winning eco resort set within a 400-acre private nature reserve along the banks of the Macal River in Belize. It was recognised by National Geographic with first place honours at the 2017 World Legacy Awards held in Berlin.

SOURCE The Lodge at Chaa Creek