SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’290 -1.6%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0944 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’764 -0.5%  Bitcoin 32’860 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9221 0.5%  Öl 73.3 0.4% 

19.06.2021 21:59:00

CGTN: Shenzhou-12 astronauts become first Chinese to enter a space station

BEIJING, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Chinese astronauts entered their country's space station during the Shenzhou-12 mission, ending the history of no Chinese in space stations.

The trio, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, entered the space station's core module "Tianhe" from the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft launched on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Engineering Office.

This came more than 20 years after the International Space Station (ISS) was launched, which does not allow Chinese astronauts to be onboard because of a U.S. law banning the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) from working with their Chinese counterparts.

As the ISS is retiring and Russia has decided to pull from the project, China has stood out to build a new space station and is inviting global cooperation.

The China space station, orbiting the Earth at a height of about 400 kilometers, is still under construction, as eight more missions including three manned ones are still being prepared.

Currently the station is composed of a core module named Tianhe, a supply ship Tianzhou-2 and the Shenzhou-12, which docked with the space station less than three hours before the entering.

Astronaut, cosmonaut or taikonaut?

Some Chinese are so proud of the latest achievements that they revived the topic of how to name people in space.

The naming problem emerged in the Cold War, when Soviet Union named their space heroes "cosmonauts" while the U.S. called theirs "astronaut."

Later, the word "taikonaut" was coined using the Mandarin equivalent of the word space – taikong – and the common suffix "-naut".

Oxford and Longman dictionaries listed the word taikonaut and said it means a Chinese astronaut.

The next steps

Now the three astronauts are unpacking the supplies on Tianzhou-2, setting up Wi-Fi connections and other equipment on the space station.

They will live in the station for at least three months and conduct various technology test and science experiments, during which spacewalks involving robot arms will also be performed.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-06-17/Shenzhou-12-astronauts-enter-space-station-core-module-11aD1mmDQ1a/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QINRV_S-Pkk

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Ausverkauf an den Rohstoffmärkten
18.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
18.06.21 SMI-Anleger von Zinssorgen wenig beeindruckt
18.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält weiterhin / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA unterschritten
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CureVac-Aktie schiesst hoch: CureVac-Chef sieht Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffs zu Unrecht in Kritik
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich unter 15'500 Punkten -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
JPMorgan-Analyst: Dem Bitcoin steht ein Bärenmarkt bevor
Gelingt dem Bitcoin ein Comeback oder ist der Bullenmarkt beendet?
Ökonom, der die Inflation einst totsagte, glaubt nun an ihre Wiederauferstehung
Julius Bär platziert dreijährige Anleihe über 500 Millionen Euro - Julius Bär-Aktie verliert
Chefs von SBB, Postfinance, Post und RUAG gehören zu den Topverdienern
Hedgefonds: Bitcoin schlägt Gold in puncto Aufwärtspotenzial
Höhenflug vorüber: Tesla-Aktie büsst 2021 an Schwung ein
Die Historie zeigt: Gold kein wirklich zuverlässiger Inflationsschutz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit