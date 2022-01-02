SMI 12’913 -0.1%  SPI 16’445 -0.4%  Dow 36’338 -0.2%  DAX 15’885 0.2%  Euro 1.0358 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’298 -0.2%  Gold 1’822 0.4%  Bitcoin 42’308 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9110 -0.3%  Öl 77.9 -1.7% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
02.01.2022 19:01:00

CGTN: 'Poetry Sans Frontiers' series embraces common humanity through poems

BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The five-episode feature series "Poetry Sans Frontiers" was broadcast on CGTN's multi-language channels and various new media platforms, embracing diversity and common humanity through poetry.

"Bosom friends make distance disappear," wrote Chinese poet Zhang Jiuling in Tang Dynasty (618-907). The series, launched in the six official languages of the United Nations namely Chinese, English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Russian, aims to deliver the soothing power of poetry, promote the mutual learning of both Chinese and foreign cultures, create emotional resonance and bring together people from different countries, ethnic groups and cultures.

Each episode revolves around a thought-provoking theme: the pursuit of dreams, people's yearnings for peace, the value of life, the relationship between man and nature, and what home means to people.

Some 16 guests from different walks of life, including diplomatic envoys in China, hosts of CGTN's multi-language channels, influencers and musicians, were invited to share their life stories and some of the beautiful poems from around the world.

By acknowledging the diversity of human civilizations, the feature series also highlights the profound meaning of what the ancient Chinese historian Chen Shou wrote in the third century, "Delicious soup is made by combining different ingredients."

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-02/-Poetry-Sans-Frontiers-series-embraces-common-humanity-through-poems-16unLk0CWmQ/index.html

'Poetry Sans Frontiers' series embraces common humanity through poems

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-poetry-sans-frontiers-series-embraces-common-humanity-through-poems-301452497.html

SOURCE CGTN

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2022. Sollte sich das Pandemiegeschehen stabilisieren rechnet Robert Halver mit weniger Strapazierung der Konjunktur. Ausserdem erklärt er, welche Rolle die Notenbanken in der Krise haben. Ob das grosse Thema Inflation auch noch im Jahr 2022 relevant ist und wo die Aktienmärkte schätzungsweise in einem Jahr stehen, dazu wagt Robert Halver einen Blick in die Zukunft, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

30.12.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
30.12.21 Vontobel: derimail - 20.00% p.a. auf Impfstoffhersteller mit 55% Barriere
30.12.21 Samsung schränkt Chip-Produktion ein
30.12.21 Daily Markets: DAX – Rücksetzer zur Unterstützung / Julius Bär – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
29.12.21 Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
23.12.21 Anleger schon in Fest-Stimmung?
20.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple bringt Regulierungsansatz für das Kryptoversum vor
Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger in Alarmbereitschaft: "Dieser Markt ist noch verrückter als zu Zeiten der Dotcom-Blase"
Ausblick auf das Krypto-Jahr 2022: So schätzen Bloomberg-Experten die Zukunft von Bitcoin und Ethereum ein
Dezember 2021: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Das folgt dem Metaverse: Blockchain-basiertes Web3 soll Internet umkrempeln
Neuer Auslieferungsverkauf: Tesla im vierten Quartal erfolgreich wie nie
Aktien oder Anleihen - Diese Strategie zahl sich für Anleger aus
Experten sind sicher: 2022 gibt es eine massive Korrektur am Kryptomarkt
Lückenloser Lebenslauf? Laut Investmentlegende Warren Buffett unsinnig
Snapdeal strebt aufs Börsenparkett - Wie der Amazon-Rivale durchstarten möchte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit