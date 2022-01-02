CGTN: 'Poetry Sans Frontiers' series embraces common humanity through poems

|
02.01.2022 19:01:00
BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The five-episode feature series "Poetry Sans Frontiers" was broadcast on CGTN's multi-language channels and various new media platforms, embracing diversity and common humanity through poetry.
"Bosom friends make distance disappear," wrote Chinese poet Zhang Jiuling in Tang Dynasty (618-907). The series, launched in the six official languages of the United Nations namely Chinese, English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Russian, aims to deliver the soothing power of poetry, promote the mutual learning of both Chinese and foreign cultures, create emotional resonance and bring together people from different countries, ethnic groups and cultures.
Each episode revolves around a thought-provoking theme: the pursuit of dreams, people's yearnings for peace, the value of life, the relationship between man and nature, and what home means to people.
Some 16 guests from different walks of life, including diplomatic envoys in China, hosts of CGTN's multi-language channels, influencers and musicians, were invited to share their life stories and some of the beautiful poems from around the world.
By acknowledging the diversity of human civilizations, the feature series also highlights the profound meaning of what the ancient Chinese historian Chen Shou wrote in the third century, "Delicious soup is made by combining different ingredients."
Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV
Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2022. Sollte sich das Pandemiegeschehen stabilisieren rechnet Robert Halver mit weniger Strapazierung der Konjunktur. Ausserdem erklärt er, welche Rolle die Notenbanken in der Krise haben. Ob das grosse Thema Inflation auch noch im Jahr 2022 relevant ist und wo die Aktienmärkte schätzungsweise in einem Jahr stehen, dazu wagt Robert Halver einen Blick in die Zukunft, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
|29.12.21
|Schroders: Ausblick für 2022: Britische Aktien
|28.12.21
|Schroders: Ausblick für 2022: Globale Unternehmensanleihen
|28.12.21
|Schroders: Ausblick für 2022: Schwellenländer
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI verabschiedet sich leichter aus dem Jahr 2021 -- DAX beendet letzten Handelstag 2021 im Plus
Am letzten Handelstag des Jahres präsentierte sich der heimische Markt schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte leicht gen Norden.
finanzen.net News
