SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0706 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

Experten-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte - so sollten sich Anleger zur US-Wahl positionieren! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
02.11.2020 01:05:00

CGTN Explainer: What's China's roadmap for the next 15 years?

BEIJING, Nov.1, 2020 /CNW/ -- One of China's most important political meetings of the year concluded on October 29. 

It was the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

CGTN analyzed the key words and phrases from the communique released after the session. Here's a quick look at what it offers!

The word "development" was mentioned 72 times. This included terms like "high-quality development", "social and economic development," "green development" and "new development pattern."

This last one refers to the "double development dynamic" – the idea of domestic and international circulation complementing each other.              

In second place, the word "Economy" was mentioned 37 times, followed by "Socialism", mentioned 25 times.

The fifth plenary session also proposed major social and economic development targets for the next five years – which will be covered by the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

The session also put forward a set of long-term objectives for China to basically achieve socialist modernization by 2035.

By then, China's per capita GDP will have reached that of moderately developed countries, the communique said. The country's middle-income population will have greatly expanded, and China's economic and technological strength, as well as its composite national strength, will have increased significantly, it said.

The session also reviewed achievements made during the 13th Five-Year Plan, from 2016 to 2020.

This year, China's GDP is expected to exceed 100 trillion yuan. And over the past five years, 55.75 million Chinese rural residents have shaken off poverty.

Read the original article: here.

CGTN Explainer: What's China's roadmap for the next 15 years?

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-explainer-whats-chinas-roadmap-for-the-next-15-years-301164454.html

SOURCE CGTN

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 65.74
3.53 %
LafargeHolcim 39.35
1.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 304.00
1.00 %
Swiss Life Hldg 308.20
0.88 %
UBS Group 10.65
0.76 %
Nestle 103.10
0.00 %
Sika 225.70
-0.35 %
Givaudan 3’736.00
-0.69 %
Swisscom 466.30
-1.00 %
CieFinRichemont 57.50
-1.10 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
30.10.20
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV
30.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - 19% p.a. auf Lonza & Moderna in CHF - 50% Barriere - 1 Jahr Laufzeit
30.10.20
SMI erneut schwächer erwartet
30.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starke Abwärtsdynamik / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau seitwärts
29.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
mehr
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So bereiten sich Investoren auf einen möglichen Sieg Joe Bidens vor
Schicksal der Apple-Aktie: Wie sich das US-Wahlergebnis auf Apples Geschäft auswirken könnte
Oktober 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Chinas Klimapolitik: Wie Anleger laut Citi-Analysten nun profitieren können
Nestlé übernimmt US-Firma Freshly ganz
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Ripples Blockchain-in-Payments-Report: Wie Kryptos und Blockchain in Unternehmen zum Einsatz kommen
Darum bewegt sich der Euro zum US-Dollar kaum - zum Franken etwas höher
Riesiger Bitcoin-Kurssprung? Krypto-Fan Max Keiser rechnet mit bis zu 80-facher Aufwärtsbewegung
Tesla streicht siebentägiges Rückgaberecht - Qualitätsmängel schuld?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
Die US-Märkte notierten am Freitag nach enttäuschenden Tech-Quartalszahlen in Rot. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag im Oktober zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil tief im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende vorsichtig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit