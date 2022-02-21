SMI 12’010 -0.5%  SPI 15’186 -0.6%  Dow 34’079 -0.7%  DAX 15’043 -1.5%  Euro 1.0434 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’074 -1.0%  Gold 1’895 -0.1%  Bitcoin 36’837 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9214 0.1%  Öl 93.7 0.8% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
21.02.2022 01:26:00

CGTN: Bach: Winter sports 'fundamentally' changed after Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has changed winter sports "fundamentally," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Sunday, hours before the closing ceremony of the Games.

It would leave the world with a legacy of a new global winter sports, Bach told China Media Group (CMG).

"Winter sports will fundamentally change after this Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, with engagement of more than 300 million of Chinese people in winter sports," he said.

"This is an amazing figure," he added.

According to statistics by China's National Bureau of Statistics, over 346 million Chinese people have participated in winter sports activities since Beijing's successful bid for the Games in 2015, showing that China has fulfilled its commitment.

'Olympics beyond political disputes'

Noting that the Games took place when the world saw "high political tensions," Bach said that the success of the Games proved that Olympics transcends political disputes.

He told CMG what the Beijing 2022 had impressed him most was the moments when Ukrainian and Russian athletes embracing each other, when Chinese athletes offering pin signs to their American counterparts to show their hospitality, and when athletes clapping for Chinese volunteers of the Games.

"They have demonstrated the Olympic Spirit," he said. "They have been ambassadors for friendship, understanding and peace."

CMG coverage 'unprecedented success'

The IOC chief also hailed CMG's coverage of the Games through all its platforms, describing it as an "unprecedented success."

CMG's Beijing Winter Olympics-related coverage had achieved a total of over 48.4 billion views, according to available data as of February 17, three days before the Game's close, a number higher than the total figures from Tokyo 2020 (hosted in 2021 due to the pandemic), which stood at 47.9 billion.

The IOC also appreciated the role CMG has played in promoting bigger understanding of the Olympics among the Chinese people, Bach said.

"CMG really managed to make the Chinese people more enthusiastic about the Games," he said.

The IOC on Saturday awarded the Olympic Cup to the Chinese people in recognition of their support for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-20/Bach-Winter-sports-fundamentally-changed-after-Beijing-2022-17O86wL1qKc/index.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-bach-winter-sports-fundamentally-changed-after-beijing-2022-301486203.html

SOURCE CGTN

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es, um in den Kryptomarkt zuinvestieren?
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, worin die Vorteile eines Investments über Zertifikate in Kryptowährungen liegen.

Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.02.22 Moderna-Chef stößt eigene Aktien ab
18.02.22 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
18.02.22 Marktüberblick: RWE haussiert nach Prognoseanhebung
18.02.22 SMI nimmt Talfahrt wieder auf
18.02.22 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall am 10er-EMA / EUR/USD – Trendkanal im Wochenchart hält
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.02.22 Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unter aktuellem Niveau: Hier sehen JPMorgan-Analysten den "fairen Wert" von Bitcoin
Geldpolitik im Fokus: Bridgewater rechnet mit Diskrepanz zwischen Fed-Politik und Anlegererwartungen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Welche Faktoren machen NFTs so wertvoll?
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. heute
Neuer Hinweis zum Apple Car: Apple patentiert Sonnendach für Autos
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse soll Kriminelle als Kunden akzeptiert haben
Mit Hebelprodukten an der Börse partizipieren: Mini-Futures
Geopolitischer Konflikt zwischen Russland und Ukraine: Dazu raten Experten Anlegern jetzt
Kryptowährung Shiba Inu: Ether-Wal kauft für über eine Million US-Dollar SHIB-Token zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit