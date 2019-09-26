CGPI Helps the Development of Poverty Alleviation Professionals

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, 2019, the 2019 International Charity Summit on the theme of "Great Power Battle in 2020" was held in Shenzhen. Through international dialogue, cross-border linkage, and industry connection, the summit explored the core issues, weak points and key chains of the current poverty battle, and the hot and difficult issues in the development of philanthropy.

The summit was sponsored by the Organizing Committee of the China Charity Fair (CNCF), and hosted by the China Global Philanthropy Institute (CGPI) and Shenzhen CNCF Development Center. It focused on the three themes of "Experiences of Co-developing Global Poverty Alleviation", "Sustainable Development in Poverty-stricken Areas" and "Building a New Pattern of Rural Revitalization". Speakers of the summit delivered speeches to show the innovative practices undertaken by the cross-border charitable forces in such key sustainability issues as poverty reduction, technological innovation, environmental protection, education, and medical care.

A number of students and experts from CGPI gathered at this summit. Jointly initiated by five Chinese and US philanthropists, Bill Gates, Ray Dalio, Niu Gensheng, He Qiaonyu and Ye Qingjun, the philanthropy institute embraced advocates, activists and researchers from the philanthropy, business, and academic circles around the world. With the mission of "cultivating globally exemplary philanthropists", it trains professional talents for poverty alleviation. "To promote the development of national public welfare education, we must build a diversified philanthropy knowledge system integrating research, consultation, education and training, and with theoretical system, case system, teachers and research included," Wang Zhenyao, president of the China Global Philanthropy Institute said. He also expressed the hope to establish an industry alliance and standard system relying on the actions of CGPI, and form a national and even global public welfare education network to lead the transformation of knowledge production methods. Promotes practical exploration and innovative development of China's poverty battle, and collects wisdom to contribute to global poverty reduction.

