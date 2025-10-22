Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
CG a Aktie

CGI's Polish Unit To Acquire Comarch Polska

(RTTNews) - CGI (GIB-A.TO, GIB), Wednesday announced that its wholly owned Polish subsidiary, CGI Information Systems and Management Consultants (Polska) sp. z o.o. has agreed to buy Comarch Polska SA, a subsidiary of Comarch SA, specializing in IT solutions for public administration.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Once the acquisition of Comarch Polska SA is complete, more than 460 IT and business consulting professionals will join CGI, growing the firm's presence in Poland and the Baltic States to approximately 1,500 professionals.

"CGI and Comarch Polska share entrepreneurial roots, with both companies founded to deliver on the promise of technological innovation, and built through close collaboration with clients," said François Boulanger, CGI President and CEO. "Upon completion, the merger enables CGI to strengthen the depth of our public sector expertise, bring our global expertise to clients, and accelerate growth in Poland, one of Europe's most digitally advanced regions."

