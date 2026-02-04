Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Januar 2026: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Gerresheimer-Aktie
Eli Lilly-Aktie steigt kräftig: Prognose überzeugt
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Mittag
Glencore-Aktie nimmt zu: Teilverkauf im Kongo geplant
Uber-Aktie sackt ab: Umsatz zieht an - Gewinnerwartungen enttäuscht
04.02.2026 13:30:17

CGI To Acquire Stratfield Consulting To Expand Atlanta Presence

CG a
67.36 EUR -0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - CGI Inc. (GIB), an IT and business consulting firm, on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Stratfield Consulting, strengthening its position in Atlanta, a key U.S. growth market.

The transaction is expected to be completed in February 2026.

Atlanta-based Stratfield Consulting specializes in digital engineering and product development, technology strategy and enablement, and change management. The firm brings nearly 200 consultants to CGI, increasing CGI's Atlanta workforce to approximately 600 consultants.

"Atlanta is a key market for CGI, with a strong and growing local presence," said Vijay Srinivasan, President of U.S. Commercial and State Government operations at CGI. "As Stratfield Consulting's team joins CGI in Atlanta, we are strengthening how we support clients today while building for what's next—bringing together local expertise with the end-to-end capabilities, scale and range of delivery models of CGI's broader organization."

On Tuesday, CGI shares had closed at $79.65, down 8.05%.

