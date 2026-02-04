CG a Aktie 46010922 / CA12532H1047
04.02.2026 13:30:17
CGI To Acquire Stratfield Consulting To Expand Atlanta Presence
(RTTNews) - CGI Inc. (GIB), an IT and business consulting firm, on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Stratfield Consulting, strengthening its position in Atlanta, a key U.S. growth market.
The transaction is expected to be completed in February 2026.
Atlanta-based Stratfield Consulting specializes in digital engineering and product development, technology strategy and enablement, and change management. The firm brings nearly 200 consultants to CGI, increasing CGI's Atlanta workforce to approximately 600 consultants.
"Atlanta is a key market for CGI, with a strong and growing local presence," said Vijay Srinivasan, President of U.S. Commercial and State Government operations at CGI. "As Stratfield Consulting's team joins CGI in Atlanta, we are strengthening how we support clients today while building for what's next—bringing together local expertise with the end-to-end capabilities, scale and range of delivery models of CGI's broader organization."
On Tuesday, CGI shares had closed at $79.65, down 8.05%.
Nachrichten zu CGI Inc Registered Shs -A- Subordinate voting
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu CGI Inc Registered Shs -A- Subordinate voting
