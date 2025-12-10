Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Analysen
10.12.2025 13:05:30

CGI Inks Contract With NATO To Deliver HERMES Secure Mobile Communication Project

CG a
77.58 EUR -0.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - CGI, Inc. (GIB., GIB.A.TO), an IT and business consulting services firm, announced Wednesday the signing of a contract with the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) to deliver the HERMES project in collaboration with its partner secunet Security Networks.

The project will provide a highly secure and scalable IT solution for NATO executives and selected target groups, enabling mobile communication on specially protected equipment. This provides the command structure with the flexibility to maintain the highest level of security, independent of location or time.

The solution integrates CGI's managed services expertise with secunet's user-friendly Secure Inter-Network Architecture (SINA) technology.

With the HERMES capability, NATO will enhance its internal communications to ensure consistent command and control capabilities. The combination of secure hardware and software, enabling the exchange of classified information irrespective of the user's location, marks a shift away from static communication.

NATO leaders can now access their digital work environment while mobile through protected connectivity, maintaining the same high level of confidentiality.

NCIA and CGI are leading the implementation of this ground-breaking project, delivering a results- and user-oriented package of implementation and managed services for operations.

The new HERMES Service Operation Centre (HSOC) includes a permanent monitoring system with its own Security Operation Center (SOC), 24/7 on-call support, worldwide on-site assistance, and user training.

In addition, CGI is responsible for setting up and operating the end-to-end secure VPN, while its partner secunet provides the specialized hardware and encryption components. The solution is designed to be easily and quickly extendable to additional user groups and security domains in the future.

