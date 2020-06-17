CGI Commercial Adds First-Ever Non-Impact Products to Portfolio

CGI Commercial®, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, has launched its first ever professional-grade non-impact products.

The pre-glazed SE3450 Storefront Entry Door and SS3400 Storefront Window Wall System are now available to order with 1-inch non-impact, insulated glass for exterior applications.

These products are designed to meet a variety of customer needs and consistently deliver superior quality and strength. Key features include strong aluminum construction, noise-reducing insulated glass, large size options, hardware and finish customization, and a 5-year structural integrity warranty.

"Our customers require various options in order to meet the unique requirements of each project, and as their partner, our mission is to offer solutions for their evolving needs,” said Carlos Martinez, Vice President of CGI Commercial. "We’re excited to be able to offer this new option for building professionals whose projects call for a product with non-impact glass along with high performance, large sizes, and an array of customizable aesthetic features.”

The SE3450 Storefront Entry Door is available as a single or double outswing door and includes a standard 3-point locking system. Customers can choose from standard white, bronze, and clear anodized frame colors, or opt for a custom frame color. Panic bars, closer hardware, and various threshold options are also offered as upgrades.

The commercial entry door extends up to 12-feet tall with transoms. Its maximum sizes are 48 inches by 120 inches or 96 inches by 120 inches. The commercial entry door is designed to be used in tandem with the SS3400 Storefront Window Wall system.

The SS3400 Storefront Window Wall is available in white, bronze, clear anodized and other custom colors. The design features narrow sightlines to increase visibility without compromising structural integrity and comes in sizes up to 12-feet high.

CGI Commercial

CGI Commercial, part of PGT Innovations’ family of brands, manufactures quality impact-resistant products that meet or exceed the stringent Miami-Dade County impact standards. CGI Commercial is committed to being a trusted partner with architects, engineers, glaziers and dealers in the commercial market. The company offers pre-glazed storefront window wall and door systems configured for some of the most demanding commercial and residential applications in the industry. More than 320 employees work inside its manufacturing plant in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit www.CommercialCGI.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, and NewSouth Window Solutions. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

