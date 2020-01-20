20.01.2020 10:28:00

CGI acquires French retail solutions provider Meti to help drive retailers digital and omni-channel evolution

PARIS, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced today the completion of the acquisition of Meti Logiciels et Services (Meti) through one of its European subsidiaries. A France-based company offering integrated business solutions and consulting services for the retail sector, Meti works with Europe's largest retailers, providing solutions across thousands of stores, warehouses and merchant locations for clients in 20 countries.

With this merger, CGI strengthens its capabilities in supporting retailers across their entire value chain—from supply chain management to in-store commercial operations—and in driving their digital and omni-channel evolution. The merger further develops CGI's end-to-end range of services and deepens its expertise in the retail sector.

"We are pleased to join forces with Meti in helping retailers position themselves for the future through end-to-end services and digital technologies that drive efficiencies, innovation, customer satisfaction and value," said George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Meti's capabilities, solutions and employees enable us to significantly strengthen our IP portfolio and services for the retail sector, and we warmly welcome its approximately 300 professionals to the CGI community."

"Meti and CGI share a common corporate culture and core values, including a focus on deep industry expertise delivered locally, a service-oriented business model and operational excellence," said Jean-Michel Baticle, President of CGI's operations in Western and Southern Europe. "In addition, the specialized expertise of Meti professionals ideally complements CGI's proven capabilities in digitization and innovation for the retail sector. We are excited to combine Meti's solutions and CGI's Retail Xp360 solution to accelerate value for our retail clients."

About CGI 
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-acquires-french-retail-solutions-provider-meti-to-help-drive-retailers-digital-and-omni-channel-evolution-300989524.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
09:15
Ihre tägliche DAX-Analyse
09:10
SMI stürmt auf neues Hoch
07:22
Daily Markets: SMI – Nun winken auch 11.000 Punkte / Amgen – Nach Konsolidierung wieder interessant
16.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Finanzexpertin: Wer jetzt verkauft, macht einen grossen Fehler
Experte rät: Anleger sollten diese "Anomalie" bei Gold & Co. im Blick behalten
Credit-Suisse-Chef Thiam angeblich von Strafermittlung betroffen
Tom Lee: Bis Jahresende kann sich der Bitcoin-Kurs verdoppeln
Analysten: So könnte sich 2020 das britische Pfund bewegen
Chinas Top-Internetaktien: Das könnte 2020 bei Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu passieren
SMI stabil -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. am Sonntag
Tesla-Aktie über 500 Dollar: In diesen Punkten liegen Tesla-Bären falsch
Ausblick: UBS informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI stabil -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Montag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert um die Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;