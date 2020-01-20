CGI acquires French retail solutions provider Meti to help drive retailers digital and omni-channel evolution

PARIS, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced today the completion of the acquisition of Meti Logiciels et Services (Meti) through one of its European subsidiaries. A France-based company offering integrated business solutions and consulting services for the retail sector, Meti works with Europe's largest retailers, providing solutions across thousands of stores, warehouses and merchant locations for clients in 20 countries.



With this merger, CGI strengthens its capabilities in supporting retailers across their entire value chain—from supply chain management to in-store commercial operations—and in driving their digital and omni-channel evolution. The merger further develops CGI's end-to-end range of services and deepens its expertise in the retail sector.



"We are pleased to join forces with Meti in helping retailers position themselves for the future through end-to-end services and digital technologies that drive efficiencies, innovation, customer satisfaction and value," said George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Meti's capabilities, solutions and employees enable us to significantly strengthen our IP portfolio and services for the retail sector, and we warmly welcome its approximately 300 professionals to the CGI community."



"Meti and CGI share a common corporate culture and core values, including a focus on deep industry expertise delivered locally, a service-oriented business model and operational excellence," said Jean-Michel Baticle, President of CGI's operations in Western and Southern Europe. "In addition, the specialized expertise of Meti professionals ideally complements CGI's proven capabilities in digitization and innovation for the retail sector. We are excited to combine Meti's solutions and CGI's Retail Xp360 solution to accelerate value for our retail clients."



