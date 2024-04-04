|
04.04.2024 17:04:40
CGG: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
CGG
A French société anonyme
with a share capital of € 7,136,762
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France
Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial markets authority
(AMF- Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date of the information
|Total number of issued shares
|Number of actual voting rights*
|Number of theoretical voting rights**
|March 31, 2024
|713,676,258
|715,907,122
|715,932,118
* All of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than two years, which have double voting rights.
** Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial markets authority, the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which are deprived of voting rights.
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu CGG
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu CGG
Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:
❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle
Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Jobdaten: Dow freundlich -- SMI fester -- DAX legt zu -- Nikkei zog letztlich an - kein Handel in China
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen am Donnerstag an. Die Wall Street verzeichnet Aufschläge. Während am Donnerstag in China derweil nicht gehandelt wurde, präsentierte sich der Nikkei stark.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}