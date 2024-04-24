Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
CGG Aktie
24.04.2024 09:36:05

CGG: Availability of the preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting

CGG
0.44 EUR -0.54%
CGG
Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,136,762
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
Evry Trade and Company Register No.: 969 202 241

AVAILABILITY AND CONSULTATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE CGG COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF WEDNESDAY, MAY 15, 2024

Massy, France – April 24, 2024

The Combined General Meeting of CGG (the "Company”) will be held on

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

at Business Center Paris Trocadéro, 112 avenue Kléber, 75016 Paris, France.

The meeting notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Monday, April 8, 2024 (Bulletin n°43) contains the agenda, draft resolutions and main terms and conditions for taking part in and voting at the Meeting. The convening notice will be published in the BALO (Bulletin n°51) as well as in Actu-Juridique.fr on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The preparatory documents and information relating to the Combined General Meeting will be kept available for the Company’s shareholders in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The documents and information listed under article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website at the following address: https://www.cgg.com/investors/shareholder-services/general-meetings.

Contact CGG :                 Legal Department (Direction Juridique)
                27 avenue Carnot
                91300 Massy

Attachment


