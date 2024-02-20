Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'398 0.8%  SPI 14'900 0.7%  Dow 38'628 -0.4%  DAX 17'092 -0.2%  Euro 0.9509 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'763 -0.1%  Gold 2'020 0.2%  Bitcoin 45'839 0.3%  Dollar 0.8826 0.0%  Öl 83.5 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Temenos1245391Kudelski1226836Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Novo Nordisk129508879Lonza1384101Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529
Top News
WKB-Aktie: Walliser KB steigert 2023 Gewinn stark und erhöht Dividende deutlich
Ausblick: HSBC gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Siegfried -Aktie: Siegfried kann wegfallende Corona-Umsätze überkompensieren
Ausblick: Rivian Automotive legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Lufthansa-Aktie nachbörslich unter Druck: Bodenpersonal startet Warnstreik
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
CGG Aktie [Valor: 32269095 / ISIN: FR0013181864]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.02.2024 07:30:00

CGG Adds New Southeast Asia Carbon Storage Study to Growing CCUS Library

finanzen.net zero CGG-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

CGG
0.39 EUR -3.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 Paris, France – February 20, 2024        

CGG has announced the release of a Southeast Asia Carbon Storage Study to support and accelerate the screening process for all players in the region’s fast-growing CCUS market. This study ranks and prioritizes opportunities at large scale across 58 basins in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, covering a total surface area of over 6 million km2, to help streamline the process for identifying the best basins and plays for potential carbon storage. The study and its associated data are available to license now.

The Southeast Asia Carbon Storage Study is a new addition to CGG’s continually growing GeoVerse™ Carbon Storage portfolio which already includes studies for the North Sea and US Gulf of Mexico. Developed by experts from CGG’s Carbon Storage, Geology and Data Hub teams, the data-rich studies provide a clear and reliable assessment of storage potential based on a proprietary quantitative and qualitative criteria-based screening methodology which assesses deep subsurface features and the above-ground context.

Dechun Lin, EVP Earth Data, CGG, said: "The release of this carbon storage screening study comes at a time of accelerated growth in the Southeast Asia CCUS market and will provide operators with accurate and critical subsurface information for rapid insight and decision-making. With this strategic addition to our growing portfolio of carbon storage screening studies, CGG is expanding its footprint and experience in all active CCUS hubs around the globe.”

Download a brochure about CGG’s Southeast Asia Carbon Storage Study here.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu CGG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV

In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?

Inside Trading & Investment

19.02.24 Assetklasse Rohstoffe
19.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: Aufgeschoben ist nicht aufgehoben
19.02.24 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials gesucht
19.02.24 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenausklang
16.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Varta
16.02.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: Rekordhoch bei fast 17.200 Punkten – US-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus
16.02.24 Gold"s Enthusiasm Challenged by Fed Rate Cut Uncertainty
15.02.24 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
15.02.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'849.15 19.82 2VSSMU
Short 12'099.89 13.73 BXSSMU
Short 12'534.05 8.97 2WSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'398.44 19.02.2024 17:31:05
Long 10'939.02 20.00 SSRM0U
Long 10'664.75 13.57 SSQMJU
Long 10'225.78 8.90 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CGG 0.39 -3.06% CGG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie steigt: FDA erteilt Roche-Mittel Xolair erweiterte Zulassung bei Nahrungsmittelallergien
Herausforderungen für die Elektroauto-Branche: Polestar als Vorbote eines Umbruchs?
Rheinmetall-Aktie erstmals über 400 Euro gehandelt: UBS zieht Rheinmetall-Kursziel deutlich nach oben an
Swiss Re-Aktie etwas niedriger: UBS hebt Swiss-Re-Kursziel an - auf "Sell" belassen
Tesla-Konkurrent mit revolutionärem Design: Polestar 4 verzichtet auf Heckscheibe
Temenos-Aktie: Temenos steigert 2023 Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Vorwürfe von Hindenburg Research erneut zurückgewiesen
Erste Schätzungen: Bayer stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Kudelski Aktie News: Kudelski springt am Montagmittag hoch
ABB-Aktie in Rot: ABB soll wohl Ermittler in Kusile-Korruptionsfall irregeführt haben
Meyer Burger-Aktie schwächelt: Anlegerschutzverein droht Meyer Burger mit Klage - Anschuldigungen zurückgewiesen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit