CFSEU- GTA investigation leads to multiple arrests for importing and exporting drugs

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Investigators at the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), have arrested twelve males and four females on seventy-four offences related to criminal activity involving the importation, exportation and distribution of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, opium and ketamine. These arrests, along with sixteen search warrants, were carried out by a team of officers from police services in and surrounding the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

In August 2019, the CFSEU-GTA commenced an investigation called Project OSWORDTAIL that focused on various criminal groups operating within the GTA. This joint-forces investigation was multi-jurisdictional and international in scope. The investigation revealed several organized crime cells that were involved in criminal activities related to drug importation, exportation, distribution and possession of proceeds of crime. Following an in depth investigation of these criminal cells, CFSEU investigators established that they were led by a number of different individuals who were identified and charged.

During the Project OSWORDTAIL investigation, CFSEU seized more than 35 kilograms of cocaine, 5 kilograms of fentanyl, heroin, opium, 30 kilograms of an unidentified white powder, over $200,000 in cash, 275 cartons of illegal cigarettes and 3 vehicles modified with hidden compartments as offence-related property.

The following people were arrested and charged:

John Palumbo, (M), 61 years old from Vaughan, ON:

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl), contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl), contrary to the CDSA

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl), contrary to the CDSA

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl), contrary to the CDSA

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance (Heroin), contrary to the CDSA

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Heroin), contrary to the CDSA

Attempt Traffic Schedule I Substance (Percocet pills), contrary to the CDSA

Attempt Traffic Schedule I Substance (Percocet pills), contrary to the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to export Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to export Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to export Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to export Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

Possession Proceeds of Crime under $5000 x 3, contrary to the CC

x 3, contrary to the Possession Proceeds of Crime over $5000 x 3, contrary to the CC

Mr. Palumbo's next Court Date is September 17, 2020 – Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Ravi Shanker, (M), 58 years old from Brampton, ON:

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 2, contrary to the CDSA

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 2, contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to export Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x2, contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to export Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x2, contrary to the CC

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

Fail to comply with recognizance, contrary to the CC

Possession Proceeds of Crime over $5000 , contrary to the CC

Mr. Shanker is currently before the Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Sukhsimrat Pawar, (M), 39 years old from Brampton, ON:

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to export Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 2, contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to export Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 2, contrary to the CC

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance (Opium), contrary to the CDSA

Possession Proceeds of Crime over $5000 x 2 contrary to the CC

Mr. Pawar's next Court Date is September 17, 2020 – Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Harvinder Singh, (M), 42 years old from Cambridge ON:

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

Mr. Singh's next Court Date is September 17, 2020 – Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Satinderjit Singh Khaira, (M), 48 years old from Cambridge ON:

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

Mr. Khaira's next Court Date is September 17, 2020 – Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Phung David Nguyen, (M), 33 years old from Toronto, ON:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine) x 2, contrary to the CDSA

Trafficking (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to Traffic (Cocaine) x 3, contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to Traffic (Cocaine) x 3, contrary to the CC

Mr. Nguyen is currently before the Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Cuy Ceen, (M), 47 years old from Toronto, ON:

Conspiracy to Traffic (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to Traffic (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Possession Proceeds of Crime over $5000 , contrary to the CC

Mr. Ceen is currently before the Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Brian Brum, (M), 40 years old from Georgetown, ON:

Conspiracy to Traffic (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to Traffic (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

Possession Proceeds of Crime over $5000 , contrary to the CC

Mr. Brum's next Court Date is September 17, 2020 – Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Steven Uth, (M), 32 years old from Bradford, ON:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl), contrary to the CDSA

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Ketamine), contrary to the CDSA

Mr. Uth's next Court Date is September 17, 2020 – Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Hua Thao Tran, (F), 27 years old from Bradford, ON:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl), contrary to the CDSA

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Ketamine), contrary to the CDSA

Ms. Tran's next Court Date is September 17, 2020 – Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Hieu Thien Cao, (M), 38 years old from Guelph, ON:

Conspiracy to Traffic (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to Traffic (Cocaine), contrary to the CC

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Possession Proceeds of Crime over $5000 , contrary to the CC

Mr. Cao's next Court Date is September 17, 2020 – Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Thi Queyen Vu, (F), 35 years old from Guelph, ON:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Ms. Vu's next Court Date is September 17, 2020 – Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Anh Le, (F), 33 years old from Toronto, ON:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Ms. Le's next Court Date is September 17, 2020 – Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Singh Ngo, (M), 60 years old from Toronto, ON:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Mr. Ngo's next Court Date is September 17, 2020 – Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Thi Anh Nguyen, (F), 59 years old from Toronto, ON:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Ms. Nguyen's next Court Date is September 17, 2020 – Toronto Courts, 60 Queen Street, Toronto, ON

Kristoffer Risley, (M), 42 years old from Richmond Hill, ON:

Breach of Recognizance contrary to the CC

Mr. Risley is currently before the Newmarket Courts, ON.

"Project OSWORDTAIL demonstrated that transnational organized crime groups capitalize on opportunities to increase their profits by operating during the COVID 19 pandemic with little regard for the safety of others. Police will continue to investigate and prosecute these types of criminal enterprises to ensure public safety," said by Inspector Jonathan Ko, Officer in Charge of the Greater Toronto Area Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit. "The members of CFSEU are committed and dedicated to ensuring public safety by ensuring the people committing these crimes are held accountable"

CFSEU is a multi-jurisdictional operation which includes the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police, York Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police, Durham Regional Police Service and the Canada Border Services Agency that is specifically tasked with the mandate to expose, investigate, prosecute and dismantle organized criminal enterprises.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful. If you wish to report any type of criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

