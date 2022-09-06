Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'878 0.5%  SPI 13'974 0.5%  Dow 31'318 -1.1%  DAX 12'871 0.9%  Euro 0.9746 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'505 0.4%  Gold 1'714 0.2%  Bitcoin 19'575 0.9%  Dollar 0.9820 0.2%  Öl 93.0 -0.3% 
0 CHF Kommission

Suominen Corporation Aktie [Valor: 1303260 / ISIN: FI0009010862]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.09.2022 14:00:00

CFO Toni Tamminen to leave Suominen

Suominen Corporation
2.68 EUR -3.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Suominen Corporation’s stock exchange release on September 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EEST

Toni Tamminen, Suominen’s CFO and a member of the Executive Team has decided to pursue career opportunities outside the company and will leave Suominen latest on March 5, 2023.

The process to recruit a successor will start immediately.

"I would like to thank Toni for his contribution to the company in leading and developing our finance function and as a valuable member of our Executive Team,” says Petri Helsky, President and CEO.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Petri Helsky, President & CEO


For additional information, please contact: Petri Helsky, President and CEO, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3080

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Suominen Corporation

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Suominen Corporation

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

09:24 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
09:11 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy rückt in den DAX auf
09:07 Pharma-Schwergewichte gesucht
08:24 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today? 🛢️Oil prices after OPEC+ 🌭 US stocks 🇪🇺🇺🇸 EURUSD
07:50 Adler Group mit Einschränkungen
06:06 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Wieder unter 4’000 Punkten / Alphabet Inc. C – Trendkanal auf der Probe
05.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Zur Rose
02.09.22 DAX Ausblick: NFPs und EZB im Blickpunkt
01.09.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Bucher Industries AG
01.09.22 Höhepunkt der Inflation bereits erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'364.36 18.83 XSSMCU
Short 11'576.90 13.74 XSSMDU
Short 12'063.45 8.50 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'877.54 06.09.2022 14:03:07
Long 10'369.28 15.95 JSSMVU
Long 10'232.15 13.24 OSSMLU
Long 9'749.09 8.40 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse verhandelt angeblich über weitgehende Zerschlagung der Investmentbank
Grösste Position ausgebaut: So investierte der Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust im 2. Quartal 2022
Gaskrise im Fokus: SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst tiefrot -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Darum fällt der Euro fällt auf den tiefsten Stand seit 20 Jahren - zum Franken kaum verändert
Zurückhaltung vor EZB-Entscheid: SMI schwenkt auf Erholungskurs ein -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
CS-Aktie höher: Credit Suisse verkauft globales Trust-Geschäft
Porsche-Aktie kommt: VW-Sportwagentochter geht Ende September/Anfang Oktober an die Börse - VW.Aktie legt zu
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Wealthfront-Übernahme überraschend abgesagt
UBS verzichtet auf Kauf des Online-Vermögensverwalters Wealthfront
Darum steigt der Euro wieder über die Parität zum US-Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit