06.09.2022 14:00:00
CFO Toni Tamminen to leave Suominen
Suominen Corporation’s stock exchange release on September 6, 2022 at 3:00
p.m.
EEST
Toni Tamminen, Suominen’s CFO and a member of the Executive Team has decided to pursue career opportunities outside the company and will leave Suominen latest on March 5, 2023.
The process to recruit a successor will start immediately.
"I would like to thank Toni for his contribution to the company in leading and developing our finance function and as a valuable member of our Executive Team,” says Petri Helsky, President and CEO.
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Petri Helsky, President & CEO
For additional information, please contact: Petri Helsky, President and CEO, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3080
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi
