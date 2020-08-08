08.08.2020 17:06:00

CFB Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into CrossFirst Bankshares - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. ("CrossFirst" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CFB) for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about August 15, 2019, CrossFirst sold about 7 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $14.50 a share raising nearly $101.5 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, CrossFirst stock has plummeted on August 7, 2020, the stock closed at $9.90.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its August 2019 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a CrossFirst shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfb-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-crossfirst-bankshares---investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301108729.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.26
1.37 %
Sika 205.00
0.69 %
Lonza Grp 571.00
0.56 %
Adecco Group 45.04
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 57.34
0.49 %
Roche Hldg G 314.20
-0.27 %
The Swatch Grp 192.25
-0.49 %
UBS Group 11.01
-0.63 %
Novartis 75.50
-0.67 %
CS Group 9.95
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.08.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – August 2020
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
07.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis heute in Zeichnung: (Callable) BRCs mit 60% Barriere
07.08.20
SMI nähert sich wieder der 10.000er-Marke
07.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Lage bleibt wackelig / EUR/USD – An oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
07.08.20
Schroders: How China’s internet sector is leading the world
06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum verliert der Euro zum Franken deutlich - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Blackstone-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Bund schliesst Impfstoff-Vertrag mit Biotech-Firma Moderna ab - Moderna-Aktie fester
Devisenreserven der SNB sinken im Juli deutlich - SNB-Aktie leichter
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Vor 10 Jahren Gold angelegt- so viel Gewinn hätten Sie heute
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tiefer
SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester -- Dow-Jones schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO gibt nach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester -- Dow-Jones schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Die US-Märkte sind am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende von Verlusten geprägt. Am heimischen Markt waren am Freitag Gewinne zu beobachten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schlussendlich fester. An den asiatischen Börsen herrschte zum Wochenausklang Einigkeit in Bezug auf die Kursrichtung: Es ging klar nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB