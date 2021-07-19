Ceylon Graphite Announces the Incorporation of a United Kingdom Subsidiary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. ("Ceylon”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ceylon Graphite Technologies LTD ("CGT”), in the United Kingdom.



The objective of CGT is to develop innovative applications for value added graphite and graphene in multiple market segments, focussing on battery anode graphite as Europe drives forward into vehicle electrification. Ceylon will continue to build-out its production capacity in Sri Lanka for high-quality, low-cost graphite from its mines, while CGT develops new patents for graphite beneficiation and purification for battery grade primarily for use in high-margin anode improvements for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets and graphene applications.

The UK is home to leading global research and technology advancement in graphite applications and is also where Ceylon’s Chief Scientific Executive, Dr. Siva Bohm, and Technical Director, Dr. Mallika Bohm, are located. As such, CGT will be able to maximize affiliations with local academic and industrial research organisations such as Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), Imperial College, University College London (UCL)-APL & Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) Manchester. The alliance with WMG/ U.K. Battery Industrialisation Center (U.K.-BIC) will expand CGL’s potential for significant growth in the field of energy storage and share close links with past and current battery test programs already underway within the Company and at the University of Warwick - Energy Innovation Centre. The conductive ‘Ceylon Graphene Inks’ materials UK patent licence leads to value-added products currently being developed for water-based eco-friendly lithium-ion battery anodes. Ceylon Graphite’s subsidiary in UK and R&D will enable our application for joint Industrial and academic UK government funding such as UKRI, Innovation and other Grants. This enables Ceylon Graphite Corp. to accelerate development of battery products based on value-added Ceylon Vein Graphite and Graphene products commercialisation.

"We see significant opportunities and a definite need to supply our high-grade vein graphite to Lithium-Ion battery manufacturers in both the UK and Europe,” said Don Baxter Chief Executive Officer. "By being a UK resident we are now closer to our target end users and directly involved in the Faraday Technology hub of anode advancement for the EV and energy storage markets. Brexit has accelerated the UK activities to become self-sufficient in lithium ion battery manufacturing complete with critical material processing capabilities.”

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the highest grade in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 mine and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

