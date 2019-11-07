+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
07.11.2019 23:05:00

CES Innovation Awards honors John Deere in Tech for a Better World category

MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Deere (NYSE: DE) is being honored in the Tech for a Better World category of the 2020 CES Innovation Awards, which recognize outstanding product design and engineering in consumer technology products.

The new John Deere 8RX tractor is a CES Innovation Awards Honoree in the Tech for a Better World category.

Deere is an Innovation Awards Honoree for its new 8RX tractor that integrates artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, and advanced automation to help farmers work more efficiently while also gathering data to make more informed decisions and increase future machine intelligence.

"Our focus remains on providing innovative solutions to help customers meet the many challenges of farming. We are humbled by this award from a leading technology organization as it highlights our equal commitment to agriculture, innovation, and technology," said John Stone, senior vice president of Deere's Intelligent Solutions Group.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition. The Tech for a Better World category honors products that impact society and the world in a positive way.

"The 8RX is a high horsepower row crop tractor with four tracks that integrates smart technology in a user-friendly design," said Dr. Bernhard Haas, senior vice president of Deere's Global Tractor Platform. "This award recognizes our focus on innovation in precision agriculture that enables farmers to increase productivity as they meet the challenge of feeding the rapidly-growing global population."

The CES Innovation Awards program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each. Products are reviewed and scored by an elite panel of judges of designers, engineers and members of the tech media based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and their positive impact on the world.

John Deere will be exhibiting at CES 2020 in the artificial intelligence section in South Hall at booth #25608.

Deere & Company (www.johndeere.com) is a world leader in providing advanced products and services and is committed to the success of customers whose work is linked to the land - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's dramatically increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-innovation-awards-honors-john-deere-in-tech-for-a-better-world-category-300954346.html

SOURCE Deere & Company

