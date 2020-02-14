14.02.2020 05:36:00

CES Energy Solutions Corp. Declares Cash Dividend and Provides Q4 Conference Call Details

CALGARY, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - CES Energy Solutions Corp. ("CES" or the "Company") (TSX: CEU) (OTC – Nasdaq Intl: CESDF) is pleased to announce today that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.005 per common share on March 13, 2020 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CNW Group/CES Energy Solutions Corp.)

CES also announced today that it will conduct its Q4 2019 conference call on March 13, 2020 following the upcoming release of its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Q4 2019 results are expected to be released after the close of market the day before the conference call. Tom Simons, President and Chief Executive Officer of CES, will host the call.

Date:

March 13, 2020

Time:

9:00 a.m. MT

Dial-in:

(800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239

Online:

http://www.gowebcasting.com/10475

 

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.
CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CES is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.cesenergysolutions.com. 

THE TORONTOSTOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE CES Energy Solutions Corp.

