CES Energy Solutions Aktie [Valor: 37192670 / ISIN: CA15713J1049]
23.06.2021 00:07:00

CES Energy Solutions Corp. Announces Voting Results of the Election of Directors

CES Energy Solutions
1.93 CAD -0.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - CES Energy Solutions Corp.  ("CES" or the "Company") (TSX: CEU) (OTC - Nasdaq Intl: CESDF) is pleased to announce the results of the matters to be voted on at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2021 (the "Meeting").  Based on the proxies received and on a ballot conducted at the Meeting, the following individuals, being the six nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 12, 2021 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual shareholders' meeting:

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CNW Group/CES Energy Solutions Corp.)

Name of Nominee


Votes cast FOR


% of votes cast
FOR


Votes cast
WITHHELD


% of votes cast
WITHHELD

Spencer D. Armour, III


175,141,294


97.17%


5,105,117


2.83%

Stella Cosby


179,484,192


99.58%


762,219


0.42%

John M. Hooks


177,829,015


98.66%


2,417,396


1.34%

Kyle D. Kitagawa


179,522,790


99.60%


723,621


0.40%

Philip J. Scherman


180,092,727


99.91%


153,684


0.09%

Thomas J. Simons


179,686,082


99.69%


560,329


0.31%

All other resolutions provided for in the Circular were duly passed and a report on the voting results has been filed today at www.sedar.com.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CES is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.cesenergysolutions.com.

THE TORONTOSTOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE CES Energy Solutions Corp.

﻿

