SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
09.01.2021 10:06:00

CES 2021: Dreame Technology will Display its Flagship Cleaning Products for Smart Home

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology (Dreame), a global leading smart home cleaning brand, will join CES 2021 from January 11 to 14 to showcase the cordless vacuum T20 and robot vacuum cleaner D9 for deep cleaning in the home.

CES 2021: Dreame Technology will Display its Flagship Cleaning Products for Smart Home

"CES is the most influential tech event in the world to showcase breakthrough technologies and groundbreaking products, and it allows more consumers to experience the benefits and convenience of technological progress," said Yu Hao, founder and CEO of Dreame. "As a technology-centric company, Dreame is committed to empowering modern households with smart appliances, helping consumers to build a convenient and easeful lifestyle."

As the first vacuum cleaner to break the USD $1.5M crowdfunding record on Indiegogo in last September, T20 vacuum can generate up to 150 AW suction power with a 125,000rpm high-speed motor. The intelligent adaptive suction power can automatically detect different floor types and alter suction power accordingly.

Dreame's top-of-the-line D9 robot vacuum cleaner comes with 14 revolutionary improvements for an unparalleled cleaning experience. D9 features new Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) intelligent algorithm for more efficient path planning. The robot can recognize room space and create visual maps within an app, allowing users to manage and monitor the cleaning process.

Dreame will launch T30 vacuum, a robust model featuring a 150,000rpm high-speed motor this year, along with cordless vacuum T10 and robot vacuum L10 pro.

"Dreame will introduce more innovative consumer products in the smart home cleaning industry through exploring infinite possibilities of technology. It's our mission to bring powerful cleaning technology to more people around the world," said Yu Hao.

Click here to visit CES official page.

About Dreame

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer products brand with the vision to improve global users' quality of life with a focus on high-performance cleaning appliances.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, please visit https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Media contact:

Chaonan Qu

Email: pr@dreame.tech

Tel: 400-875-9511

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-2021-dreame-technology-will-display-its-flagship-cleaning-products-for-smart-home-301204672.html

SOURCE Dreame Technology

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 60.94
2.01 %
Roche Hldg G 301.70
1.36 %
Sika 254.20
1.11 %
Lonza Grp 589.00
0.99 %
Geberit 582.00
0.87 %
Zurich Insur Gr 384.40
-0.85 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’061.50
-1.07 %
UBS Group 13.51
-1.21 %
Swisscom 473.60
-1.33 %
CS Group 12.10
-3.62 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:00
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV
08.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 12% p.a. auf Dufry, Flughafen Zürich - 55% Barriere
08.01.21
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
08.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starker Aufwärtstrend / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA hält
07.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB erzielt 2020 Gewinn von rund 21 Milliarden Franken - SNB-Aktie legt zu
Teslas chinesische Konkurrenten im Blick: So bewertet ein Analyst die Anleger-Chancen bei NIO und XPeng
Analysten setzen Roche-Bons weiter zu
EU verdoppelt Impfstoffbestellung bei BioNTech/Pfizer - Impfstoff wirkt gegen neue Corona-Variante - BioNTech-Aktie zieht kräftig an
Credit Suisse rechnet wegen höherer Rückstellungen mit Verlust im vierten Quartal - CS-Aktie gerät kräftig unter Druck
Bitcoin hält sich in Rekordreichweite - über 41'000 US-Dollar
VAT, Sensirion, Inficon & Co.: Schweizer Technologietitel am Freitag auf Höhenflug - Halbleiterbranche boomt
Anlegeraussichten für Apple, Amazon, Netflix & Co.: Lohnen sich FAANG-Aktien 2021 eigentlich noch?
SMI und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenausklang mehrheitlich fester
Warum der Euro zum Dollar verliert und sich zum Franken stabilisiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenausklang mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag weiter grüne Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX setzte seinen Rekordkurs fort. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich letztlich grün. Mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen zeigten sich die grössten Börsen in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit