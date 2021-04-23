Cervus Equipment Corporation Announces April 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

CALGARY, AB, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Cervus Equipment Corporation ("Cervus" or the "Company") (TSX: CERV) today announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 22, 2021 were approved by shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:

Motions Votes For

Number % Fix the number of directors to be elected at 6 6,459,041 99.99 Election of the following directors:



Peter Lacey 6,380,950 98.78 Wendy Henkelman 6,337,533 98.11 Steven M. Collicutt 6,450,492 99.86 Donald W. Bell 6,456,992 99.96 Angela Lekatsas 6,341,822 98.18 Daniel D. Sobic 6,342,297 98.18 Appoint KPMG LLP as auditors 6,558,433 99.22 Approve Cervus' approach to executive compensation 6,327,822 97.96

A copy of the Annual General Meeting slide presentation and a link to the Annual General Meeting webcast will be made available in the coming days on Cervus' website at www.cervusequipment.com/investors.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus is a leading equipment solutions provider to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets across Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Throughout our territories and across our diverse markets, Cervus dealerships are united by the sales and support of the market-leading equipment our customers depend on to grow their business. The Company operates 64 Cervus dealerships and is the authorized representative of leading Original Equipment Manufacturers including: John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, Doosan, JLG and Baumann material handling equipment. Cervus common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "CERV".

