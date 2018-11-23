Cervus Equipment Announces Acquisition of Deermart Equipment Sales Ltd.

CALGARY, Nov. 23, 2018 /CNW/ - Cervus Equipment Corporation ("Cervus" or the "Company") (TSX: CERV) today announced the acquisition of Deermart Equipment Sales Ltd. Deermart operates a John Deere dealership in Red Deer, Alberta and will join the Cervus Equipment dealership network as of December 3, 2018.

"We are pleased to welcome the Deermart team to the Cervus organization and look forward to building on the success they established over the past 36 years," said Graham Drake, President and CEO of Cervus.

Through the expanded footprint of Canada's largest John Deere network, customers will enjoy unmatched service and support including access to Western Canada's largest parts inventory and a wide selection of new and pre-owned agricultural equipment.

About Cervus Equipment Corporation

Cervus acquires and operates authorized agricultural, transportation and materials handling equipment dealerships. The Company has interests in 62 dealerships in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, employing more than 1,500 people. The primary equipment brands represented by Cervus include John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, Doosan and JLG material handling equipment.

