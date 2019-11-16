+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
16.11.2019 02:45:00

Cervus 2019 Investor Day Presentation Now Available

CALGARY, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Cervus Equipment Corporation ("Cervus" or the "Company") (TSX: CERV) hosted its Investor Day at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Ontario on Thursday November 14.

The executive leadership team shared its 5-year strategy as well as organizational performance targets and metrics with institutional investors and analysts. A recording of the presentation is now available for viewing and download at:

https://www.cervusequipment.com/investors/investor-day-2019/

About Cervus Equipment
Cervus acquires and operates authorized agricultural, transportation and material handling equipment dealerships. The Company has interests in 63 dealerships in Canada, New Zealand and Australia, employing more than 1,500 people. The primary equipment brands represented by Cervus include John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, Doosan, JLG and Baumann material handling equipment. The common shares of Cervus are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "CERV".

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cervus Equipment Corporation

