Cerus Endovascular Receives CE Mark Approvals for its Neqstent™ Coil Assisted Flow Diverter Designed to Treat Intracranial Aneurysms

FREMONT, Calif. and OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerus Endovascular Ltd., a privately-held, commercial stage medical device company, today announced that it has received CE Mark approval for its Neqstent™ Coil Assisted Flow Diverter device, designed to treat intracranial aneurysms. Neqstent™ is designed to treat a range of aneurysm morphologies including wide-necked bifurcation and bifurcation aneurysms. Neqstent™ is an adjunctive intrasaccular flow diverter device that provides stable aneurysm neck coverage for the placement of embolization coils within the sac and long-term occlusion of the aneurysm.

Commercial sales, via a controlled market release across the European Union (EU), are expected to begin during the fourth quarter of 2020.

"Many physicians already have firsthand experience using embolization coils, and the Neqstent™ will serve as an intrasaccular flow diverting device, which will work in combination with embolization coils," stated Dr. Stephen Griffin, President of Cerus Endovascular. "Our goal is to offer a breadth of solutions for the treatment of these aneurysms. Physicians who have used the Neqstent™ comment on its ease of use through its controlled deliverability and deployment."

"Once again our remarkable team of dedicated professionals continue to widen and diversify our product portfolio to bring critical products to market, helping to position Cerus as a key solution provider within the industry," stated Dr. Sam Milstein, Chairman of Cerus Endovascular.

Dr. Milstein went on to say, "On behalf of the entire Cerus team, we would like to acknowledge the heroic and extraordinary sacrifices being made on a daily basis by healthcare workers, first-responders and the public at large, during this devastating pandemic. We join in the global commitment to do all that we can to battle back against the virus and assist the broader community in any way that we can."

About the Neqstent™ Coil Assisted Flow Diverter device

Neqstent™ Coil Assisted Flow Diverter devices are constructed from a visible super elastic mesh braid and are delivered and deployed in a similar manner as the Contour Neurovascular System™. Neqstent™ is sized only to the aneurysm neck and designed for use in combination with embolization coils. Neqstent™ maintains the coils inside the aneurysm sac without requiring parent vessel stabilization, making it less restrictive to use when compared to other devices, which must take the anatomical configuration of the parent vessel anatomy into consideration. Neqstent™'s unique design also offers flow diversion properties, which work in combination with the embolization coils to promote healing and stabilization of the aneurysm sac.

Neqstent™ Coil Assisted Flow Diverter is a further expansion of the Cerus Endovascular portfolio of implant technologies, which target the neck of the aneurysm sac.

About Cerus Endovascular

Cerus Endovascular is a privately-held, commercial stage medical device company engaged in the design and development of highly differentiated and proprietary interventional neuroradiology devices and delivery systems for the treatment of acute, life-threatening neurological conditions, specifically, intracranial aneurysms. The Company's CE Marked products, the Contour Neurovascular System™ and the Neqstent™ Coil Assisted Flow Diverter, expand the number and types of treatable intracranial aneurysms. The Company is also developing a pipeline of complementary devices including the FDA approved CerusEndo MC 021 microcatheter that together address the broad range of sizes, types and locations of cerebral aneurysms with which a patient can present to the clinician. For more information, please go to: www.cerusendo.com.

