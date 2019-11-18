Certiport Announces Communication Skills for Business Certification Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced the new Communication Skills for Business (CSB) certification program. The performance-based CSB certification exam validates the ability to effectively communicate in a business setting, along with critical thinking, collaboration and creativity skills.

According to LinkedIn's 2019 Global Talent Trends research, 80 percent of companies are struggling to find employees with better soft skills in the market and 91 percent of talent managers say soft skills are very important to the future of recruiting. The new CSB certification targets the academic market to prepare students for the workforce and is also an ideal workforce solution to help companies improve employee communications.

"As automation becomes more pervasive in the workplace, companies are putting more emphasis on proven communication skills when looking to hire individuals because those are the kind of soft skills that will never be mastered by machines," says Ray Murray, Vice President and General Manager – IT, Pearson VUE. "This trend continues to drive workplace interpersonal dynamics that can't be ignored. However, there is an inherent challenge in measuring those soft skills in the interview process. We developed the CSB certification to allow individuals to improve and then validate their communication skills to prove to employers they have what it takes to collaborate, think critically and truly succeed in the workplace."

CSB certification candidates are expected to be able to effectively communicate in a dynamic business environment. While the key skill being measured is communication, the nature of the exam will also help candidates with critical thinking as they plan effective communication, collaboration as they work effectively with others and creativity as they present appealing communications.

LinkedIn's 2019 Global Talent Trends research explains, "Companies struggle to assess soft skills without a formal process. In fact, 68 percent of talent professionals say the main way they assess soft skills is by picking up on social cues in interviews. The problem is that these perceptions aren't predictive, and worse, they're often unconsciously biased. Unfortunately, this unstructured approach is extremely common – which is probably why so many struggle to assess soft skills accurately and consistently."

Certiport recommends that individuals looking to successfully pass CSB certification have approximately 150 hours of instruction and hands-on experience in formal communication theory and practice. The CSB certification exam is available immediately in English with tailored learning materials, GMetrix practice tests and a performance-based certification exam. Learn more at http://www.certiport.com/csb.

SOURCE Certiport