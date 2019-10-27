+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
27.10.2019 02:42:00

CertiPath Responds to Washington Post Article

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent article in the Washington Post reported that a complaint had been filed with the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General by an anonymous unsuccessful bidder questioning the awarding of a contract to CertiPath by the United States Marshals Service.  The complaint, which we have not seen, supposedly alleges that CertiPath failed to disclose that "one of the President's closest living relatives stood to benefit financially from the transaction."  The complaint is further said to have alleged that CertiPath attempted to "obscure Mr. Robert Trump's financial interest in the company even as it trades on the Trump name."  Aside from the obvious difficulty of trading on someone's name without disclosing it, CertiPath categorically denies it has ever made any attempt to trade on the Trump name nor has the company made any effort to hide Mr. Robert Trump's indirect ownership in CertiPath.  Mr. Robert Trump is a minority shareholder as was disclosed on filings by the company with the General Services Administration.  He is not an officer, director, or agent of CertiPath, and took no part in the negotiation or preparation of the successful bid submitted to the United States Marshals Service.  CertiPath has an impeccable operating history and ethical background.  Our abilities and technical expertise are well known and speak for themselves and has no need to trade on anyone's name other than its own.

About CertiPath
CertiPath, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, develops and promotes ground-breaking technologies and services that enable high assurance credentials in the Federal Government and commercial industries. In the ever-changing landscape of network security, we apply our unparalleled experience to create a suite of innovative, scalable products and services that hold identities accessing your network to the highest level of validation. We use these tools to protect the investments our customers make in implementing high assurance credentials as a method of authentication within enterprise-wide physical and logical security frameworks. For more information about CertiPath, visit our website at http://www.certipath.com/.

