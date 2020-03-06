06.03.2020 17:15:00

Certintell, Inc. Publishes White Paper: "Is Telehealth Invaluable? Five Major Benefits for Health Centers"

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certintell Telehealth, a company focused on empowering safety-net providers with telehealth solutions, recently published a white paper covering the benefits Community Health Centers may see after implementing telehealth services into their clinic workflows.

Certintell Telehealth (PRNewsfoto/Certintell Inc.)

As noted in the White Paper, patient dissatisfaction is a growing concern for many health centers and hospitals. Patients are tired of sitting in waiting rooms to receive care that doesn't fit their standards. Both patients and providers are suffering because of this. Often times, patients will even refrain from getting treatment because they don't have a regular clinic that they feel comfortable attending.

Fortunately, telehealth is a growing field that can alleviate some of the issues faced by health centers and patients. Convenience and increasing familiarity with technology are some of the top reasons patients would try telehealth. On top of that, telehealth can save money for both patients and participating providers, encouraging a high patient retention rate and overall satisfaction.

The five outlined benefits of telehealth for health centers include:

  • Ease-of-use thanks to increased knowledge of technology in the area of health care and all walks of life. Nearly everything can be done with the assistance of smartphones and computers now, including health care.
  • Affordability for health centers. It is estimated that clinics save $312 - $542 per quarter through the use of telehealth.1
  • Shortened wait times for patients; 30% of patients have left a health center or hospital because of excessive wait times, and 20% changed providers because of it.2
  • Improved health outcomes, especially for patients living in rural areas with chronic diseases.
  • Higher patient satisfaction. A happy patient is a returning patient!

    • For more information on the benefits of telehealth for health centers, click here to download the full White Paper.

    About Certintell
    Certintell is a rapidly growing care management company that enables safety-net providers to make a lasting impact on the health of underserved patients through telehealth.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certintell-inc-publishes-white-paper-is-telehealth-invaluable-five-major-benefits-for-health-centers-301018989.html

    SOURCE Certintell, Inc.

