Certified Piedmontese Beef Donates Tons Of Ground Beef To Food Banks Across The Country

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese—a Lincoln, Nebraska-based beef company—recently donated 2,000 pounds of ground beef to each of several food banks throughout the country, including the Iowa Food bank in Des Moines, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa, the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin in Madison, the North Texas Food Bank in Plano, the Food Bank of the Rockies in Denver, and the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, Nebraska.

"To receive beef of this quality—it really doesn't happen for us," says Eileen Bradshaw, executive director of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa. "It makes us so happy to distribute protein that anyone would be very excited to receive. It has a tremendous impact on morale."

"We strive to provide nutritious and quality food to all of the folks we serve," says Dylan Lampe, Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications at the Iowa Food Bank, "and beef is such a popular item because there's so much you can do with it. We're so grateful for Certified Piedmontese's donation and the ability to provide a high-quality protein to the children, seniors, and folks in need across the 55 Iowa counties we serve."

The versatility, high protein content, and overall quality of Certified Piedmontese ground beef makes it an ideal addition to healthy meals for families in need. "Lending a helping hand to hungry families is something we're passionate about at Certified Piedmontese. We're happy to donate a lean and healthy beef that helps these families put healthy meals on the table ahead of and during the holidays," says Certified Piedmontese Co-founder Shane Peed, who looks to carry on the culture of community outreach and stewardship instilled by his parents, Tom and Rhonda Peed, founders of Sandhills Global in Lincoln, Nebraska. "We're proud to team up with hard-working food banks across the country to help fight hunger." The Peed family continues to be avid supporters of area food banks and is dedicated to supporting the communities they live and work in by fighting food insecurity.

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that doesn't sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it's an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. Certified Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling, and responsible resource management at every step. Progressive stockmanship values such as low stress handling protocols and the elimination of added growth hormones, antibiotics, and animal by-products ensure healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers who won't settle for anything less. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

Contact Certified Piedmontese

www.Piedmontese.com

customer-service@piedmontese.com

(800) 414-3487

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certified-piedmontese-beef-donates-tons-of-ground-beef-to-food-banks-across-the-country-300944034.html

SOURCE Certified Piedmontese Beef