Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Welcomes New Members to Ambassador Program

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of six CFP® professionals to its Ambassador program. These new members are great resources for knowledge and expertise in financial planning for local communities, media and peers.

"CFP Board is dedicated to the promotion of the CFP® certification. With their successful work among their communities, media outlets and clients, these new ambassadors have proven their commitment to increasing awareness and educating the public about the profession," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "We applaud the work they have done thus far and welcome them to our distinguished group of existing CFP Board Ambassadors."

The CFP Board Ambassador program is a network of CFP® professionals across the country working in unison to increase awareness of the CFP® certification. CFP Board Ambassadors are responsible for promoting CFP Board's mission and sharing their passion for the profession. These new Ambassadors were selected due to their exceptional leadership within their communities and their drive to share the importance of financial planning with the public.

"It's important we continue expanding the Ambassador program, as we would like to include CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals from as many geographic regions as possible. It allows for different ideas, broader areas of expertise and new perspectives to be shared with the public on a larger level, helping to increase awareness of the CFP® mark," said Keller.

The new CFP Board Ambassadors include:

Brittney Castro, CFP®, CRPC®, AAMS®

Brittney is the founder and CEO of Financially Wise Inc., an entrepreneur and a public speaker.

She's been featured in CNN, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CBS, KTLA, Good Day LA, Fox 11 News, Glamour, Elle, Marie Claire, Darling, Entrepreneur, Woman's World, Financial Planning, Investment News, Registered Rep and many other news outlets. Brittney was ranked as the 6th Investopedia Top Influential Financial Advisors in 2017 and was elected as one of the 22 "Women to Watch" by InvestmentNews in 2018.

Additionally, Brittney serves as a spokesperson for the "I am a CFP® Pro" campaign that is part of the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and focused on attracting young, diverse talent into the profession, as well as an Investopedia Financial Planning Expert.

David D. Holland, CFP®, CPA, PFS, ChFC®

David is the CEO of Holland Financial. He is also the host of PlanStrongerTV, a nationally syndicated public television show that features experts on retirement and financial planning. Prior to beginning his television show, David produced and aired 1,000 weekday radio shows titled Real Money with David Holland.

David is the author of Confessions of a Financial Planner: Secrets to a Secure Retirement and How to Get Great Advice & Avoid Financial Scams. In 2016 he was recognized as a Top 5 Finalist for Retirement Advisor of the Year.

David earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of North Florida.

Laura J. LaTourette, CFP®

Laura is the founder of Family Wealth Management Group and a registered principal for LPL Financial. Her main focuses include diversity and inclusion, LGBT elders and families, charitable giving, estate and legacy planning, and retirement and fixed income planning.

She has served in many leadership roles in the industry and her community. From 2009 to 2014 Laura served as president, then chair of the Financial Planning Association of Georgia. In 2007, Laura served as the national president of Women in Insurance and Financial Services.

Laura is currently the SAGE National Resource Center ambassador for LGBT elders. She is a part of the diversity and inclusion council with LPL Financial, as well as a CFP Board mentor.

Erin Voisin, CFP®, MS, EA, CDFA®, ChFC®

Erin is the director of financial planning at EP Wealth Advisors. She has more than 11 years of experience in the financial services industry.

She is currently the committee chair of EP Wealth's financial literacy outreach and co-developer of the EP Wealth externship program. This program invites high school students to visit EP Wealth to job shadow, learn corporate etiquette, and gain resumé and communication skills. Erin is also a WIN Advocate, volunteering with the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning to educate women and girls about financial planning careers.

Erin has been featured in CNBC, US News and World Report, Yahoo Finance, Fa-Mag, InvestmentNews, and more.

Erin earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of San Diego, majoring in business administration and psychology. She also holds a master's degree in accounting.

Charles C. Weeks Jr., CFP®

Charles is the founder and president of Barrister Wealth Management LLC. Charles created and developed the undergraduate financial planning concentration and the continuing studies certificate in financial planning at Stockton University. He serves as an assistant professor of finance and an instructor for the certificate program at Stockton.

Charles also founded Barrister Higher Learning LLC, which provides CFP® education and exam review courses, along with financial literacy and financial planning presentations.

Charles received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from LaSalle University with a minor in accounting, and his Juris Doctorate from Villanova University School of Law where he focused his studies on business and estate planning.

Mark Wernig, CFP®

Mark Wernig is a lead advisor and principal at Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors. Mark joined Dowling & Yahnke in 2015 and is dedicated to serving the firm's clients and delivering personalized investment and financial planning advice.

Prior to joining the firm, Mark served nearly 11 years in the U.S. Navy as a surface warfare officer, deploying six times and traveling extensively throughout the Middle East and Asia. He is presently a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Mark is also a member of the Workforce Development Advisory Group within the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning where he provides guidance on programs to attract the next generation of financial planners.

He is a graduate of both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Naval War College. Mark earned an MBA from the UC San Diego, Rady School of Management.

A full listing of CFP Board Ambassadors, along with their bios, is available at www.cfp.net/ambassadors.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 85,000 people in the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certified-financial-planner-board-of-standards-welcomes-new-members-to-ambassador-program-300970094.html

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.