13.08.2019 01:51:00

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.: Corporate Update

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (Frankfurt: N8HP) ("CDPR", or the "Corporation") wishes to provide an update regarding the trading halt requested by CDPR on April 10, 2019 in anticipation of potential transactions.

CDPR Logo (CNW Group/Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.)

CDPR expected to announce transactions at an earlier point in time, however final negotiations are currently taking longer than anticipated. Due to IIROC's trading halt guidelines, trading in CDPR's shares will resume tomorrow, August 13, 2019.

While CDPR expects to be able to announce such transactions shortly, CDPR cannot guarantee these transactions will close. CDPR will disclose the transactions as soon as they occur.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is a resource management company attuned to the most demanding environmental, social and legal compliance required by global institutions and investors. The key strategic strength of the Corporation is an unparalleled knowledge of the challenges and opportunities presented by the minerals endowment within the city of Cerro de Pasco combined with a highly experienced and practical team of both Peruvian and international management. The key focus of the Corporation will be on developing the El Metalurgista mining concession using advanced geo-resource and industrial development solutions in order to secure long-term economic operational sustainability in harmony with a healthy and prosperous local population.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.

