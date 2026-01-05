Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ceribell Aktie

05.01.2026 15:37:05

CeriBell Wins FDA Designation For In-Hospital LVO Stroke Detection Device

Ceribell
21.92 USD 2.98%
(RTTNews) - CeriBell, Inc. (CBLL) on Monday, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given Breakthrough Device Designation to a monitor for detecting Large Vessel Occlusion strokes, specifically designed for use in hospitals.

This new system is the first of its kind, utilizing Ceribell's existing EEG technology along with an AI-driven algorithm, which allows for quicker detection of LVO strokes in patients within the hospital.

This latest designation builds on recent FDA approvals for Ceribell's technologies aimed at detecting seizures and monitoring delirium.

Ceribell mentioned that this device could really help cut down the time it takes to identify strokes in hospitals because quicker detection can lead to much better outcomes for patients.

CBLL is currently trading at $21.97, up $0.67 or 3.12 percent on the Nasdaq.