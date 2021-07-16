SMI 11’965 -0.7%  SPI 15’409 -0.5%  Dow 34’987 0.2%  DAX 15’630 -1.0%  Euro 1.0847 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’056 -1.1%  Gold 1’826 -0.2%  Bitcoin 29’276 0.7%  Dollar 0.9182 0.0%  Öl 73.4 0.2% 
16.07.2021 07:40:00

Ceramics Market in the Commodity Chemicals Industry to grow by USD 64.52 billion|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ceramics market is poised to grow by USD 64.52 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the ceramics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials and the increased use of ceramics in high-temperature applications.

The ceramics market analysis includes end-user, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased use of ceramics in high-temperature applications as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The ceramics market covers the following areas:

Ceramics Market Sizing
Ceramics Market Forecast
Ceramics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AGC Inc.
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
  • Corning Inc.
  • Kyocera Corp.
  • LIXIL Corp.
  • Mohawk Industries Inc.
  • R.A.K Ceramics PJSC
  • SCHOTT AG
  • Cooperativa Ceramica dImola Sc
  • The Siam Cement Group Public Co. Ltd.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global THEIC Market- The THEIC market is segmented by end-user (paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, wire manufacturing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Aramid Fiber Market- The aramid fiber market is segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • WFT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • BRTP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Refractories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Abrasives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Housing and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  •  Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AGC Inc.
  • Cooperativa Ceramica dImola Sc
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
  • Corning Inc.
  •  Kyocera Corp.
  • LIXIL Corp.
  • Mohawk Industries Inc.
  • R.A.K Ceramics PJSC
  • SCHOTT AG
  • The Siam Cement Group Public Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

