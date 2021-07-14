SMI 12’061 -0.2%  SPI 15’521 -0.1%  Dow 34’889 -0.3%  DAX 15’790 0.0%  Euro 1.0823 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’095 0.0%  Gold 1’808 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’906 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9186 0.4%  Öl 76.3 1.5% 
14.07.2021 04:50:00

Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The ceramic coating for the thermal spray market is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.39 % during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download FREE Sample Report 

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A&A Coatings, APS Materials Inc., Bodycote Plc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Fujimi Inc., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Sulzer Ltd., and TST Coatings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increased demand from IGT manufacturers, and the increased use of titania in the ceramic coating thermal spray process will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Oxides
    • Carbides
    • Nitrides
    • Others
  • End-user
    • Aerospace And Defense
    • Automotive
    • Healthcare
    • Energy Generation
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44173

Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the ceramic coating for the thermal spray market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A&A Coatings, APS Materials Inc., Bodycote Plc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Fujimi Inc., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Sulzer Ltd., and TST Coatings Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market size
  • Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market trends
  • Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market industry analysis

Increased use of titania in the ceramic coating thermal spray process is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing preference for powder coating may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ceramic coating for the thermal spray market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ceramic coating for thermal spray market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the ceramic coating for thermal spray market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the ceramic coating for the thermal spray market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ceramic coating for thermal spray market vendors

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Biopolymer Coatings Market- The biopolymer coatings market is segmented by product (nitrocellulose, cellulose esters, starch, natural wax, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Coatings Raw Materials Market- The coatings raw materials market is segmented by type (resins, pigments and fillers, solvents, and additives) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Oxides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Carbides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Nitrides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Aerospace and Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • A&A Coatings
  • APS Materials Inc.
  • Bodycote Plc
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
  • Curtiss-Wright Corp.
  • Fujimi Inc.
  • Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA
  • Linde Plc
  • Sulzer Ltd.
  • TST Coatings Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/ceramic-coating-for-thermal-spray-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceramic-coating-for-thermal-spray-market--covid-19-impact-analysis--technavio-301332559.html

SOURCE Technavio

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

China – Warum ein Wandel zwingend nötig ist und warum die Ein-Kind-Politik seine Folgen zeigt. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, wie es um die Demographie und das Wirtschaftswachstums China steht. Weiter zeigt er auf, welche Möglichkeiten der chinesische Aktienmarkt bietet und wie man vom Wandel in China zu partizipieren kann.

Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13.07.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Swiss Re und Zurich Insurance - wie haben Versicherer die Krise gemeistert?
13.07.21 State Street Global Advisors: Passing the Baton of Growth on to Emerging Markets
13.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
13.07.21 Marktüberblick: Qiagen senkt Ziele
13.07.21 SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
13.07.21 Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Michael Burry warnt vor Mega-Crash bei Meme-Aktien und Kryptowährungen
Kursverluste bei DOGE: Bekannter Dogecoin-Investor wendet sich neuer Kryptowährung zu
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI gibt letztlich minimal ab -- DAX schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten weiter zu
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas leichter: Moody's senkt Credit Suisse-Rating um eine Stufe
Nokia-Aktie springt an: Nokia rechnet mit Erhöhung seiner Jahresziele
Swatch-Aktie im Plus: Swatch schreibt im ersten Halbjahr Gewinn
Boeing hat offenbar erneut Produktionsprobleme beim Dreamliner - Aktie deutlich tiefer
Relief-Partner NRx und Quantum Leap starten neue Corona-Studie - Relief Therapeutics-Aktie tiefer
Krypto-Experte Mashinsky: Musk ist "Krypto-Tourist" - Bitcoinkurs hat viel Potenzial nach oben
JPMorgan übertrifft Erwartungen - Aktie schwach

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit