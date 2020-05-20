CER Establishes Mainline Contracting Regulatory Process

CALGARY, May 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) announced that the regulatory process for Enbridge Inc.'s (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) proposal to offer contracted transportation service on the Mainline pipeline system will proceed in a single phase hearing process that balances the need to address pandemic-related challenges and the Commission's mandate to adjudicate in an appropriately expeditious manner.

"Mainline contracts will provide shippers with priority access to the best markets, at competitive and stable tolls, ensuring certainty of demand for Canadian light and heavy crude oil over the long-term and supporting the best netbacks for Western Canadian producers, said Vern Yu, Enbridge Executive Vice President and President of Liquids Pipelines. "Mainline contracting was developed and refined over a two-year period in response to customer input and negotiation. The offering has strong support from a wide cross-section of producers and refiners representing greater than 70 percent of the Mainline's current throughput."

Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, have been included or incorporated by reference in this news release to provide information about Enbridge Inc. ("Enbridge" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of Enbridge and its subsidiaries' and affiliates' future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as ''anticipate'', ''expect'', ''project'', ''estimate'', ''forecast'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''target'', ''believe'', "likely" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information or statements included or incorporated by reference in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed Mainline contract offering, including the benefits and timing thereof and the process and timetable to receive applicable governmental, regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canada Energy Regulator.

Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Assumptions regarding the expected supply of and demand for crude oil, natural gas, NGL and renewable energy, and the prices of these commodities, are material to and underlie all forward-looking statements, as they may impact current and future levels of demand for the Company's services. Similarly, exchange rates, inflation and interest rates, and the COVID-19 pandemic and the duration and impact thereof, affect the economies and business environments in which the Company operates and may impact levels of demand for the Company's services and cost of inputs, and are therefore inherent in all forward-looking statements. Due to the interdependencies and correlation of these macroeconomic factors, the impact of any one assumption on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty.

Enbridge's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to customer and regulatory approvals and the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Enbridge's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or persons acting on the Company's behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

