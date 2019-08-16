CEO- Lincoln B. Salazar accepted into Forbes Business Development Council

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln B. Salazar, CEO and Publisher of Cigar & Spirits Magazine has been accepted into Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives.

Mr. Salazar was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of business development, marketing and executive management experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Lincoln into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Development Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

"I'm excited and honored to become a member of such a well-respected and elite business organization," says Salazar. "I've been blessed to be a business leader in in Southern California and an entrepreneur for as long as I can remember. I am looking forward to this relationship with Forbes. Creating and guiding new entrepreneurs in our communities is a personal passion of mine. Sharing executive level expertise and engaging with the Forbes community will help foster business values and I find that prospect inspiring."

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Business Development Council, visit forbesbizdevcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

Cigar & Spirits Magazine is an award-winning publication. The magazine is a respected industry leader and the second largest distributed magazine in its category, ranking in the top 20% in luxury and lifestyle magazine sales. The publication features celebrity interviews, lifestyles, fashion, travel, and cuisine coverage. Cigar & Spirits Magazine is a top choice for ultimate lifestyle connoisseurs who enjoy learning about the history and developing trends in the world of cigars and spirits.

