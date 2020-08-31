CEO divests 400,000 B-shares in BTS

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, 31 August 2020

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ) Henrik Ekelund, Founder and CEO of BTS Group, has today sold 400,000 B-shares in BTS Group, which represents one tenth of his total holding in the company, and 2 per cent of the company’s total number of shares.



After this sale Henrik Ekelund owns just over 3,600,000 shares in the company

"The reasons for the sale are repayment of loans and purchase of property”, says Henrik Ekelund.

During the 34 year history of BTS, including 19 years listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange, Henrik Ekelund has sold shares in BTS once before, in 2006.





This information is information that BTS Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 31st, 2020 at 11:50 CET.

