20.02.2020 14:22:00

CenturyLink Launches Automated Threat Detection and Response Feature

Rapid Threat Defense identifies and stops threats based on customer-set policies

MONROE, Louisiana, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As new technologies emerge and data continues to grow, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is taking a bold approach to protecting network traffic and blocking security threats with the launch of CenturyLink Rapid Threat Defense.

To learn more about CenturyLink security solutions, visit: https://www.centurylink.com/business/security.html

"We have simplified how enterprises secure their networks with the creation of an automated software-based capability that identifies and stops malicious traffic before it puts our customers at risk," said Chris Smith, CenturyLink vice president of Global Security Services. "Rapid Threat Defense is the seamless integration between security and the network to protect applications and data by disrupting the security threats that we face today, and more importantly, those we will face tomorrow."

This network-based threat detection and response capability is powered by threat research developed by CenturyLink's Black Lotus Labs, one of the world's most advanced threat research units, to offer unique advantages:

  • Customer-controlled: With Rapid Threat Defense, customers set policies based on threat criteria they specify, allowing for actions such as automatically blocking a malicious IP address at the firewall or blocking a malicious domain through DNS (Domain Naming Services) – even blacklisting a malicious domain altogether.
  • Reduced Workload: Rapid Threat Defense eliminates the "resource vortex" by reducing the workload imposed on security incident responders and analysts to detect and respond to daily threats.
  • Seamless: Rapid Threat Defense offers a seamless security experience for customers struggling to integrate disparate security systems.

CenturyLink Rapid Threat Defense helps enterprises automate threat detection and response by deploying defensive actions based on Black Lotus Labs threat intelligence. Rapid Threat Defense is available via Adaptive Threat Intelligence and Adaptive Network Security – CenturyLink's cloud-delivered firewall platform – upon its launch. Rapid Threat Defense will be integrated with Managed Premises Firewalls and Secure SD-WAN later in 2020.

"Seeing and mitigating credible threats before they become a problem is a huge advantage in a market with such a flood of potential attack alerts clouding our systems," said Martha Vazquez, IDC senior research analyst, Worldwide Security Services. "Forward-thinking managed security service providers are moving from a reactive to a proactive posture by investing in the automation of their processes to enable timely mitigation."

Key Facts

  • CenturyLink tracks 3.6 million threats per day for a comprehensive understanding of the global threat landscape.
  • CenturyLink feeds over 139 billion NetFlow sessions into our machine learning models daily to better identify malicious traffic.
  • Companies using third-party services to integrate essential network security technologies report shorter response times—up to 49%—to remediate threats.
  • CenturyLink is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers.

Additional Resources

  • Read the 2019 CenturyLink Threat Report
  • Learn more about Black Lotus Labs

About CenturyLink
CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092906/CenturyLink_RTD.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628320/CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:47
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
13:00
Gold steigt auf 7-Jahreshoch
11:15
Weekly-Hits: Fusionen, Übernahmen & Streamingdienstleister
10:33
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse? Kapitalschutz, Partizipation und Coupon in Einem
08:49
SMI nicht zu bändigen
19.02.20
Dividend Futures Imply Slow Growth in 2020s
18.02.20
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie überbewertet? Experte sieht Potenzial für Tesla, in die Bewertung hineinzuwachsen
Swiss Re-Aktie unter Druck: Swiss Re leidet unter grosser Schadensbelastung
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti wird durch ING-CEO Hamers ersetzt
Merkel will nach Wechsel an CDU-Spitze Bundeskanzlerin bleiben
SMI schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Sulzer steigert Umsatz und Gewinn zweistellig - Sulzer-Aktie dennoch schwächer
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX verbuchte Aufschläge -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Amazon-CEO verkauft erneut Aktien in Milliardenhöhe
Boeing findet neues Problem bei 737-Max-Krisenjets - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Ausblick: Swiss Re legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX steht etwas tiefer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;