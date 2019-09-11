11.09.2019 09:00:00

CenturyLink Expands CDN Service Capability to Support Growing Demand in EMEA

Company increases scope of digital content delivery services for over-the-top video, gaming and other organisations

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triggered by increasing demand for over-the-top (OTT) content delivery in EMEA, technology leader CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL), has expanded its content delivery network (CDN) service capabilities in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania and significantly increased capacity in existing core sites in Europe. This investment demonstrates CenturyLink's commitment to providing scalable, highly available and resilient content delivery solutions to OTT providers, broadcasters and gaming companies, allowing them to connect with new audiences in new markets across the globe.

"As demand continues to grow for OTT content in EMEA, increasing the reach of our CDN services is critical in enabling our customers to deliver the best possible user experience, including in difficult to serve locations around the globe," said Rory McVicar, director of product management, internet and content delivery services, CenturyLink.

As part of this EMEA CDN service capabilities expansion, CenturyLink has added a new point of presence (PoP) in Zagreb, Croatia to enhance service performance in the country. In addition, the company has augmented its CDN capacity in other key locations in EMEA that are experiencing the greatest growth in online traffic including the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Nordics.

Key Facts

  • CenturyLink´s EMEA CDN nodes are in UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UAE.
  • CenturyLink offers CDN services with peak capacity exceeding 120Tbps, delivered through 120 PoPs globally.
  • CenturyLink serves nine of the world's ten largest media companies for 2019.

Additional Resources

  • For more information about CenturyLink's CDN offerings, visit: www.centurylink.co.uk/networking/cdn.html

About CenturyLink
CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973326/CenturyLink_EMEA_CDNexpansion.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/134213/centurylink_logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.09.19
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Kurzfristiger Aufwärtstrend bei 3.465
10.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Titel mit tiefer 45% Barriere
09.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Société Générale: Die Zinsen dürften noch für lange Zeit niedrig bleiben
Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Partners Group-Aktie verliert: Partners Group steigert Halbjahresgewinn um 1 Prozent
Sunrise-Aktionär Axxion fordert Abwahl von Verwaltungsratspräsident Kurer
Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen etwas - Aktie fester
Barclays muss weitere 1,6 Milliarden Pfund zurückstellen - Aktie legt dennoch stark zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit höherem Start -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Die heimische Börse präsentiert zur Eröffnung steigende Kurse. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt gehen weiter ins Risiko. Zur Wochenmitte geht es für die asiatischen Aktienmärkte überwiegend aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB