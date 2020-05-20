20.05.2020 22:15:00

CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend

MONROE, La., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend is payable June 12, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be May 29, 2020.

CenturyLink logo (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.)

About CenturyLink
CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at news.centurylink.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301063055.html

SOURCE CenturyLink Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 480.00
2.65 %
Alcon 59.98
2.22 %
Sika 175.85
2.21 %
Givaudan 3’478.00
2.08 %
Geberit 463.30
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 37.46
0.00 %
Roche Hldg G 347.60
-0.19 %
CieFinRichemont 54.42
-0.44 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.49 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.00
-1.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:15
Warum Large Caps besser abgeschnitten haben als Smallcaps – CME Group
14:52
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:13
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
10:11
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
08:23
SMI bleibt in der Spur
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis erhält EU-Zulassung für Gentherapie Zolgensma zur SMA-Behandlung - Aktie leicht im Plus
Depot für die Krise: Welche Titel sollten rein, welche Aktien raus?
Späte Verluste schicken US-Börsen ins Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Aufschlägen
Darum erwägt Buffett-Anhänger David Merkel, alle Berkshire Hathaway-Aktien zu veräussern
Zur Rose-Aktie auf Allzeithoch nach euphorischer Analysten-Studie
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA
TUI-Aktie stabil: TUI erwägt Trennung von Verlustbringern
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Julius Bär profitiert von deutlicher Zunahme der Kundenaktivitäten - Aktie zündet Kursrakete
US-Notenbankchef Powell bekräftigt Einsatzbereitschaft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt konnte am Mittwoch leicht, der deutsche Leitindex deutlich zulegen. Auch die Wall Street präsentierte sich deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte jedoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB