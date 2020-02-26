26.02.2020 03:00:00

Century Housing Awarded $4.7 million grant for Affordable Housing from the U.S. Treasury's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Housing was awarded a Capital Magnet Fund grant in the amount of $4.7 million from the CDFI Fund administered by the US Treasury.  This national, competitive grant will allow Century to finance additional critically needed affordable housing throughout the State of California. Of the 38 awardees, 23 are Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and 15 are non-profit housing organizations.  The awardees were selected after a merit-based competitive review of applications submitted from a total of 113 organizations requesting more than $522 million from the Capital Magnet Fund for the FY 2019 round.

The awards will support financing for the preservation, rehabilitation, development or purchase of affordable housing for low-income communities; as well as related economic development and community service facilities such as day care centers, workforce development centers and health care clinics. The awardees are required to leverage their awards with other private and public investment by at least 10 to 1, guaranteeing that a minimum of $1.3 billion will be invested in eligible projects across the United States.

"With the current housing crisis, this could not have come at a more opportune time to support underserved communities throughout the State of California," said Century's President & CEO, Ronald Griffith.

More than 1 in 5 households statewide face severe housing cost burdens, spending more than half of their income toward housing expenses. This burden leaves little income for other major necessities such as medical care, food and transportation – vital services that are often not easily available in low-income communities. The Capital Magnet Fund was created to stimulate investment in affordable housing and related economic development efforts that serve low-income families and low-income communities across the country.

Abut Century- Century Housing Corporation is a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) supporting quality affordable home development throughout California. With offices in Culver City, Long Beach and San Francisco, Century provides innovative end-to-end financing for affordable housing from predevelopment to permanent loans. https://century.org/about/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-housing-awarded-4-7-million-grant-for-affordable-housing-from-the-us-treasurys-community-development-financial-institutions-fund-301011321.html

SOURCE Century Housing

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
25.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
25.02.20
Rohstoffe: Wechselbad der Gefühle
25.02.20
Mexico"s Peso Shines Even as Economy Wobbles
25.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable Multi BRCs auf Öltitel
25.02.20
Coronavirus zurück in den Köpfen der Anleger
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kramp-Karrenbauer gibt Merkel Jobgarantie
Implenia steigert Umsatz leicht und verdoppelt Betriebsgewinn - Aktie wegen Spin-Off-Plänen kräftig im Aufwind

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Das Coronavirus blieb Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag ebenso wie die deutsche Börse weiterhin sehr verunsichert. Die Wall Street setzte ihre Talfahrt vom Vortag fort. Anleger an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost präsentierten sich etwas gelassener.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;